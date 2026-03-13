St. Jude Partner In Hope Sponsored by Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers

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There’s Still Time to Be a Partner In Hope, Sponsored by Ricci Law Firm

Radio One Raleigh stations Foxy 107.1/104.3 and The Light 103.9 hosted their annual radiothon for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to raise money for the hospital and have the community become partners in hope.

Foxy extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who joined us in supporting the children and families of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during our St. Jude Radiothon. Your incredible generosity ensures that every child receives the best possible care, regardless of their family’s ability to pay. At St. Jude, families never receive a bill—not for treatment, travel, housing, or food—because all they should worry about is helping their child live.

Thanks to your kindness, we’ve already raised over $100,000! But the mission doesn’t stop here. There’s still time to make a difference and help us do even more for the children who need it most. If you didn’t get a chance to give during the Radiothon, you can still become a Partner in Hope until Monday.

Simply text FOXY to 883-88 to join this life-changing cause.

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As a Partner in Hope, you’ll not only be making a lasting impact on the lives of children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases, but you’ll also receive a special Music Gives to St. Jude T-shirt and hoodie as a token of appreciation.

Brian Ricci of Ricci Law Firm stated that it is important to give back to the community, especially by being a sponsor with an organization like St. Jude.

“It’s to support our community, support our clients that have children that have gone to St. Jude and supporting friends I have whose children have received treatment there and survived illnesses from the care that they’ve received,” Ricci said.

Together, we can continue to support the groundbreaking research and compassionate care that St. Jude provides. Let’s keep the momentum going and show the world what the FOXY 107/104 family can do when we come together for a cause that truly matters.

Text FOXY to 883-88 today and help us give hope to the children of St. Jude. Every dollar counts, and every act of kindness makes a difference. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey. You can also donate by visiting the link here.