Black Hollywood’s Most Iconic Oscars' Red Carpet Fashion Moments

Source: Getty Images / Getty

The red carpet at the Academy Awards has always been more than just a pre-show moment. It is fashion’s biggest stage where Hollywood’s brightest stars deliver unforgettable Oscars-style moments before the trophies are even handed out. Check out our favorite Oscars’ red carpet looks inside.

For decades, the Oscars red carpet has served as a place where glamour, culture, and personal expression collide, creating looks that live in fashion history long after the ceremony ends. From dramatic couture gowns to perfectly tailored tuxedos, the Oscars have produced some of the most iconic red carpet fashion moments of all time. According to a roundup from USA Today, stars like Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry, and Zendaya have delivered some of the most memorable fashion moments the awards show has ever seen.

While the Oscars have long celebrated high fashion, the red carpet has also become an important space for Black and Brown stars to showcase their individuality, creativity, and cultural influence. Over the years, actors, musicians, and creatives from across the diaspora have stepped onto Hollywood’s most famous carpet wearing bold silhouettes, vibrant colors, and custom couture that reflects both personal style and cultural pride.

Fashion at the Oscars often tells a story. Sometimes it is about a historic career milestone, like when Berry wore a now legendary gown the night she made history as the first Black woman to win Best Actress. Other times, it is about embracing modern glamour, as newer stars continue to redefine what awards season fashion looks like.

Fashion designers also use the Oscars to create unforgettable couture. Luxury fashion houses such as Prada, Armani Privé, and Louis Vuitton have all used the Academy’s red carpet to showcase some of their most stunning creations. When those designs are paired with confident stars who know how to command attention, the result is a red carpet moment that becomes instantly iconic.

Ahead of the next awards season, we are revisiting some of the best Oscars red carpet looks of all time. These fashion moments continue to inspire style conversations years later.