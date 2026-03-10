Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 10, 2026
Sybil Wilkes delivers a powerful mix of historical reflection and forward-thinking advice, keeping our community informed and empowered. From celebrating the monumental legacy of Harriet Tubman to highlighting modern-day trailblazers and essential financial strategies, the segment covers critical topics that resonate deeply within Black America. Here is a breakdown of the vital stories you need to know today to navigate the week ahead.
Harriet Tubman Day: Celebrating a Legacy of Liberation
Today, March 10, we honor the life and heroism of Harriet Tubman. Established as a national holiday in 1990, Harriet Tubman Day provides a moment to reflect on a leader who embodied courage and liberation. As a conductor on the Underground Railroad, she personally guided over 70 enslaved people to freedom. Her fight didn’t end there; she later served the Union as a scout and spy during the Civil War and became a passionate advocate for women’s suffrage. Her passing on this day in 1913 marked the end of an era, but her spirit of defiance and dedication to freedom continues to inspire generations.
Building Black Wealth: Proactive Strategies for Financial Empowerment
With tax season upon us, CPA Katrina McCraft shares a crucial perspective on wealth creation. The key for affluent families is shifting from short-term tax minimization to long-term tax structuring. This involves viewing a business not just as a source of income, but as a powerful engine for generational wealth. By implementing proper ownership structures and thoughtful estate planning, business owners can prevent “value leaks” that diminish their legacy. Proactive financial strategies are essential to secure wealth and avoid the higher costs associated with last-minute decisions.
Leading the Moment: Black Women Shaping Today’s History
This Women’s History Month, the spotlight shines brightly on the undeniable influence of Black women. Across every industry—from museums and movie sets to corporate boardrooms—Black women are not just participating; they are leading, innovating, and defining culture on their own terms. They are creating new economic systems and driving conversations that shape modern society. This recognition goes beyond a fleeting moment of celebration; it acknowledges that Black women are, and have always been, a foundational force in progress and cultural development.
Marie Foster: Championing the Right to Vote
Finally, we remember a pivotal but often overlooked figure in the voting rights movement: Marie Foster. A key organizer in Selma, Alabama, Foster demonstrated incredible perseverance by attempting to register to vote eight times before she finally succeeded against a backdrop of discriminatory practices. She then dedicated herself to empowering others, famously teaching a 70-year-old man and many more how to navigate and pass the unjust voting tests. As a primary organizer of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches, she faced brutal violence while leading from the front lines, cementing her legacy as a true mother of the movement.
