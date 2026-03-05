7 White Celebrities Who Have Publicly Supported Black People
- White celebrities leverage their fame and influence to elevate Black stories and creators.
- Allies like Sophia Bush, Reese Witherspoon, and Sarah Paulson actively speak out against racism.
- High-profile figures like Jane Fonda and Robert De Niro have long histories of supporting the Black community.
The Pass The Mic initiative might be over, and the black squares might have gone away, but there are still some White people with the courage to speak out against injustice, like Sophia Bush. Allies in Hollywood have spoken up about the need to support Black people who are fighting to tell their stories.
White Allies Speaking Up
They are using their popularity and their profits to direct attention and resources to Black creatives in their own way, without centering themselves. It might be less popular today than it was in 2020, but that makes it even more important to recognize when they do the right thing by talking to their peers instead of repeating what we already know to us.
Are we handing out cookout invitations? Hell no! But we are appreciating people who are using their voice to point out injustice.
See 7 White people with no problem rooting for everybody Black out loud below.
- Sophia Bush
Bush asked White people to speak up for Black people during an interview at the NAACP Image Awards. Her actions were an example of true allyship. She acknowledged her status as a guest at the table of Black excellence in an interview with Refinery29 that she did with her friend and business partner, Nia Betts, at her side.
“Art is always political,” said Bush. “As the White friend at this event, I’m gonna go ahead and say to the women who look like me — to the men who look like me — it’s incredibly important to remember that so much of what we love in America comes from Black culture.”
The NAACP Awards is not the first time that Bush has dived into advocacy. She was a loud voice of the Me Too movement, using her fame to fight for safer working environments for women in the entertainment industry.
- Reese Witherspoon
The Hello Sunshine founder has been intentional about developing stories that speak to the fullness of Black women’s experiences. She is giving us well-rounded characters on The Morning Show and working with people like Kerry Washington to bring diverse stories to the forefront of the media. Her commitment to intersectionality shows up in her work, not just her words.
- Renee Rapp
Renee Rapp does not play about Black women, starting with Megan Thee Stallion. She went off when talking about people who might dare to try the H-Town hottie during an interview with Ziwe. She doubled down on social media. Rapp served as her bodyguard during Coachella too. She clutched one of her arms while Cara Delevingne held the other one. White women putting their physical bodies between a Black woman and harm?
THAT is allyship.
- Sarah Paulson
We love Sarah and her bob because she loves us. She appeared in a series of NAACP videos where celebrities committed to being anti-racist, promoting concrete ways that people could support Black organizations.
- Jane Fonda
Fonda is no stranger to riding for the Black community. The actress and activist was speaking out about white privilege in the 70s! She shows up at protests and makes monetary donations. She sits firmly on the right side of history every time.
- Robert Dinero
Dinero’s Tribeca Film Festival has dedicated programming designed to celebrate Black culture and promote Black creators. This programming has continued despite shifts in the political climate. He has also used his voice to support Black people in a less formal way.
Like many people Dinero has his eyes opened by developing consideration for Black family members. He used his celebrity to share how he realized his experience with authority differs greatly from his children and many other peoples children.
- Angelina Jolie
Jolie has Black children as well.
She sent her daughter Zahara Jolie to the beloved HBCU Spelman college. She was spotted doing the electric slide at a campus send off celebration. Jolie also goes out of her way to speak to Black outlets on red carpets where they are marginalized and moved to the end of the line.
Sophia Bush Calls Out White People: ‘So Much Of What We Love Comes From Black Culture’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
