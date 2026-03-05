Bali Baecation Booed Up: Porsha Williams & Her Honey Sway Enjoy $3K A Night Vacay, Sweetly Say They’re In Love

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Porsha Williams recently took a dream getaway trip with her girlfriend, Patrice “Sway” McKinney. On March 4, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared photos and videos from their romantic trip to Bali, Indonesia, where the couple reportedly stayed in a lavish Boeing passenger jet villa that costs around $3,000 per night, according to The Sun.

Here’s what was inside Porsha Williams and Sway’s Bali jet-turned-villa.

On Tuesday, Porsha, 44, posted highlights from the luxurious escape on Instagram, revealing that the trip along Bali’s coast was arranged by travel company Rush Escape. In the video, Porsha and Sway are seen stepping out of the massive jet-turned-villa before sharing a few kisses beside their private infinity pool overlooking the beach.

The romantic getaway didn’t stop there. The couple also enjoyed a fireworks display under the night sky and gave followers a peek inside their unique accommodations, which included a cozy living room area and a scenic deck with sweeping coastal views. In a follow-up post, other photos captured Porsha and Sway sharing affectionate moments, including one shot of Sway lifting the reality star into the air as they soaked in the luxury of their over-the-top stay.

Porsha said she had never “ever experienced” anything like the jet villa in her caption, where she also praised Sway for being an incredible partner.

“I love you baby @sway_thepro ! We lived in the moment so much we haven’t even posted lol but now y’all bout to be sick of me lol,” she penned, adding that Bali was just the first stop on their couples adventure. “Big thank you to @rushescape for making this trip amazing by creating our itinerary & adventures.”

Patrice “Sway” McKinney called the trip “something special.”

Sway also shared her own recap on Instagram, describing the destination and the overall experience as unforgettable. The master barber and Encore Salon Suites founder wrote that Bali was “truly something special.”

“From the incredible ocean views in Uluwatu to the peaceful forest and jungle scenery in Ubud, every place felt beautiful in its own way. The landscapes were breathtaking, the people were so kind, and the whole island had such a calm, welcoming energy. I loved it!” She added, “Feeling really blessed to have experienced it all… and even more grateful to share it with my girlfriend @porsha4real. What an amazing trip and a place we’ll never forget.”

Fans were also impressed by the stunning getaway and some were even more pleased to see the housewife living a “soft life” post-divorce.

“One thing Porsha gone do, is live her life,” wrote another.

When did Porsha and Sway start dating?

Porsha first hard-launched her relationship with sales entrepreneur Patrice “Sway” McKinney in November, just months after finalizing her divorce from her ex-husband, Simon Guobadia. During a Dec. 11 interview with PEOPLE, the reality star said she was happy to be “living in her truth” while building a meaningful connection with Sway.

Reflecting on her decision to go public with the romance, Porsha explained that she didn’t want to hide any part of her life.

“I felt if I did hide it and it had to be caught somewhere, it just wouldn’t feel authentic,” she shared. “I want to live in my truth, and so in doing that, I have found someone who I really enjoy getting to know, and it’s been great.”

When discussing what initially drew her to Sway, Porsha said their natural connection made the relationship feel easy.

“I think the best thing is when you find someone that you can see yourself in, and you guys match, and everything is comfortable, it’s warm.” She added, “You definitely want to be with someone warm who you can enjoy — and family. So I’m very blessed.”

What do you think of Porsha Williams and Sway’s Bali retreat? Thoughts?

RELATED: Block-Spinning Sweeties: Porsha Williams’ Girlfriend Sway Says She Met The Housewife 8 Years Ago

The post Bali Baecation Booed Up: Porsha Williams & Her Honey Sway Enjoy $3K A Night Vacay, Sweetly Say They’re In Love appeared first on Bossip.

Bali Baecation Booed Up: Porsha Williams & Her Honey Sway Enjoy $3K A Night Vacay, Sweetly Say They’re In Love was originally published on bossip.com