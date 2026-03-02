What Did Viola Davis Say Before Awarding Michael B. Jordan At The Actor Awards?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Viola Davis is once again proving why she’s one of the most beloved figures in Hollywood. The internet has been buzzing about Davis’ unforgettable reaction when Michael B. Jordan won Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role at the SAG Actor Awards on March 1. As she presented the award, the Oscar-winning actress delivered a moment that instantly went viral.

What did Viola Davis say before awarding Michael B. Jordan at the SAG Actor Awards?

When she opened the envelope and realized Jordan had won, Davis let out an audible gasp and flashed a look of pure excitement. Clearly overwhelmed with joy, she celebrated the actor before even formally announcing his name.

“You are shining!” she shouted with a shocked expression.

But it was what she said next that truly sent social media into detective mode. Before declaring Jordan the winner, The Woman King star enthusiastically exclaimed a line that was slightly difficult to hear on the broadcast, but not impossible for sharp-eared fans to decipher.

Davis said, “You are shining, Herald Loomis!” according to fans on social media, a line from the award-winning playwright August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.

Almost immediately, theater lovers and cultural commentators began unpacking the reference. In Wilson’s celebrated play, Herald Loomis is a complex, hard-working man searching for identity and purpose after enduring unimaginable hardship. By the end of the story, Loomis experiences a powerful spiritual breakthrough, becoming “shiny” as he steps into his full self and reclaims his destiny.

In that brief, electric moment, she may have been symbolically connecting Jordan to Loomis, a man who ultimately fulfills his life’s purpose after struggle and perseverance. For many fans, it felt like Davis was publicly affirming Jordan’s own artistic journey and growth.

The connection runs even deeper. Jordan’s Sinners co-star Delroy Lindo famously portrayed Herald Loomis in the 1988 stage production of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, earning a Tony nomination that year for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play, as noted by The Ankler. That added layer of theatrical history only fueled speculation that Davis’ words were intentional and richly layered.

Actor and comedian Galen J. Williams took the theory a step further on social media. In an Instagram video shared March 2, he pointed out that Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is set to return to Broadway this spring and wondered if Davis might have been “plugging” the line “intentionally” to spotlight the upcoming production. The revival will be directed by Debbie Allen and star Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer — a powerhouse lineup that already has theater fans eager.

Whether it was a spontaneous expression of pride, a layered theatrical nod, or a subtle promotional moment, one thing is certain: Viola Davis created one of the most talked-about highlights of the night.

And as for Michael B. Jordan? In that moment, and in Davis’ eyes, he was undeniably shining. The actor went on to give a speech full of humility and love.

“I don’t even know where to begin,” the Hollywood star said. “I wasn’t expecting this at all, and I just want to quickly say that I’m so honored and privileged to be nominated in categories with people and actors and humans that I love, and I love their work and what you contribute to our craft, and this ride has been unbelievable.”

Reflecting on his journey and his SAG-AFTRA peers, he thanked his mother for all of the sacrifices she endured to help him on the path to success.

“That kid from Newark, New Jersey, is standing here right now,” Jordan continued. “Mom, thank you for driving me back and forth to New York when we didn’t have enough money to go through the Holland Tunnel. We were looking for gas money, parking spaces.”

He added during his SAG Actor Awards speech, “Just being in this room right now with all these people who saw me grow up in front of the camera and in these rooms, and I feel the love and support that you’ve always given me and encouraged me to go on and do my best. So I just want to say thank you.”

