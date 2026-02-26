Listen Live
Duke Health Study Finds A Blood Test Could Predict Longer Life

A groundbreaking Duke Health study suggests a simple blood test could help predict longevity.

Published on February 26, 2026
A new study from Duke Health found that a simple blood test may help predict whether adults 71 and older are likely to live at least two more years.

Researchers analyzed small RNA molecules called piRNAs in blood samples and found that a group of six markers predicted two-year survival with 86% accuracy. Lower levels of certain piRNAs were linked to longer survival.

Experts say the findings could help doctors better identify health risks early and improve care planning for older adults.

