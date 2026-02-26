Cardi B's Split From Stefon Diggs Wasn't 'The First Time' They Called It Quits, Rapper Reportedly Ended Things Before The Super Bowl

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Some information about Cardi B’s split from Stefon Diggs has finally been revealed.

According to a new report, Cardi B called off her relationship with the NFL plater just “a few days” before his New England Patriots lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

“They are always so up and down,” an insider told Us Weekly of their breakup. “This isn’t the first time they have broken up.”

Rumors of a split first started swirling after the rapper’s behavior surrounding the football star suddenly shifted. Cardi went viral for celebrating passionately after the Patriots won the AFC Championship on January 25; just a couple weeks later, she had some interesting commentary—or lack thereof—ahead of the big game.

When an ESPN reporter asked the former reality star to share an “inspiring message” for Diggs the day prior to the Super Bowl, the smile on Cardi’s face dropped as she replied, “Good luck,” and quickly walked away. After the game, the former couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, solidifying those whispers of trouble in paradise.

According to that same source, however, Cardi is doing great after the split.

“Cardi is single and putting herself out there again. She feels free,” the insider added. “He betrayed her so many times. Her friends have been trying to show her that he is not right for her and that she deserved better.”

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs first sparked dating rumors in 2024, just a few months after the mother of four filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Offset. Together, the rappers share daughters Kulture, 7, and Blossom, 17 months, and son, Wave, 4. In September 2025, Cardi announced she and the wide receiver were expecting their first child together.

She gave birth to a baby boy on November 4, only two days before a paternity test determined that the New England Patriots star had a 7-month-old daughter named Charliee with model Aileen Lopera. Diggs is also facing charges for allegedly assaulting and strangling his former personal chef, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Now that Cardi has split from the NFL player and put that drama behind her, the insider told Us Weekly that she is “really focused on her music right now and realized she doesn’t want to be worried about him while she’s on tour.”

Though the rapper hasn’t publicly addressed her breakup from Diggs, she did hint at some hardships during the February 15 stop of her Little Miss Drama Tour.

“Just because I ain’t f***ing with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy,” she shouted on stage during her show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

She said that line before performing her song “Pretty & Petty,” seemingly speaking about fellow rapper Bia, who threw shade at Diggs three days prior by writing on X, “Can u name someone with more [baby mamas] than receiving yards? I can!”

