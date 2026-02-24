Did Hershey Change Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Recipe?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Reese's grandson claims Reese's products no longer use traditional milk chocolate and peanut butter.

Hershey says it has made some recipe adjustments but the original Reese's Peanut Butter Cups remain unchanged.

Industry experts note rising cocoa prices have led many candy makers to explore alternative ingredients.

A family member tied to one of America’s most beloved candies is raising questions about what’s really inside some Reese’s treats. Brad Reese, grandson of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups inventor H.B. Reese, is publicly criticizing The Hershey Company for what he says are quiet ingredient changes across parts of the brand’s lineup.

In recent social media posts and interviews, Reese claimed that some Reese’s products no longer use traditional milk chocolate and peanut butter. Instead, he says certain items now contain compound chocolate coatings and peanut butter-style crème. According to him, those changes risk damaging the reputation his grandfather built on quality ingredients and consumer trust.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups were first created in 1928 by H.B. Reese in Pennsylvania. After starting his own candy business, Reese built the brand into a household name before the company was sold to Hershey in 1963. Today, Reese’s is one of Hershey’s biggest and most recognizable brands.

Brad Reese says that legacy is what makes the recent changes so concerning to him. He believes the brand became iconic because it relied on real chocolate and real peanut butter. He also said he has personally noticed differences in taste and texture in some newer products. In one instance, he claimed he threw away a recently purchased bag of holiday-themed Reese’s because he felt the quality had changed too much.

Hershey has responded to the criticism by explaining that while some recipe adjustments have been made for certain products, the original Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are still produced using the same formula fans know. The company says changes are sometimes necessary to create new shapes, sizes, and variations while still maintaining the signature chocolate-and-peanut-butter combination that defines the brand.

Industry experts note that rising cocoa prices in recent years have pushed many candy makers to explore alternative ingredients or coatings. Even though cocoa costs have eased slightly, companies often make production decisions months in advance, which can affect recipes and pricing long after raw ingredient prices shift.

There are also strict federal standards for what can legally be labeled as “milk chocolate.” Some companies use different terms such as “chocolate candy” or “flavored coating” when products don’t meet those requirements. Reese believes that labeling differences and recipe tweaks have been applied to multiple Reese’s products over time, including certain specialty and seasonal items.

Despite the debate, Hershey maintains that any formula changes are carefully tested with consumers to ensure taste and quality remain consistent. The company says protecting the essence of Reese’s is still a top priority as it continues to expand the brand with new offerings.

For now, the conversation sparked by Brad Reese has stirred curiosity among fans and longtime candy lovers. Many are paying closer attention to ingredient labels and wondering whether their favorite treats taste the same as they remember.

