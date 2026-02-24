Kim Kardashian Worried Ray J’s Allegations Can Impact Her Legal Career

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Kim Kardashian is pushing back against recent accusations made by her ex-boyfriend Ray J, saying the claims have left her worried about more than just public perception. According to newly filed legal documents, Kardashian fears the allegations could damage her long-term goal of becoming a licensed attorney.

The dispute stems from Ray J’s public comments in which he allegedly suggested that Kardashian could face serious legal trouble, including racketeering-related charges. Shortly after those remarks surfaced, Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, filed a defamation lawsuit. Ray J later responded with a countersuit, claiming that their infamous 2003 sex tape was consensual and that discussions about releasing it happened years after it was recorded.

Now, in a formal declaration, Kardashian is making it clear that she believes the accusations have no foundation. She states that she has never been contacted by any government agency or law enforcement body regarding criminal activity, nor has she been accused of any wrongdoing related to racketeering or similar charges. In the filing, she emphasizes that there is “absolutely no basis” for the claims being made against her.

Beyond defending her name, Kardashian says the situation has caused real anxiety about her future in the legal field. She has spent several years studying law through California’s legal apprenticeship program and has publicly shared her ambitions of becoming an attorney. In the documents, she explains that the California State Bar conducts a detailed moral character review before granting a law license. That process includes reviewing any allegations of dishonesty or criminal misconduct.

Kardashian expressed concern that even unproven accusations could complicate that evaluation. She stated that she feared the claims might jeopardize her dream of practicing law. The filing also mentions the emotional impact the controversy has had on her personal life, including difficult conversations she says she had to have with her children about what she describes as false statements.

While Kardashian described her relationship with Ray J as brief and long in the past, the legal battle has brought their early 2000s history back into the spotlight. She has maintained that the renewed allegations are damaging and untrue, and she appears determined to protect both her reputation and her professional aspirations.

As the legal back-and-forth continues, Kardashian’s focus seems clear: defending her character and safeguarding the path she has been working toward in the legal world.

