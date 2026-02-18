Celebrate Black History Month: Things to See and Do

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Raleigh hosts diverse Black History Month events, including art exhibits, lectures, and gospel concerts.

The city preserves historic African American landmarks like parks, cemeteries, and a community center.

Raleigh's Black history spans from the Revolutionary War to the civil rights era and beyond.

This February, explore the programs, exhibits, and historic landmarks that the city has to offer, honoring the contributions and history of African Americans in Raleigh. Many of these are free, and some are available year-round.

Black History Month Events and Exhibits

Tuesday, Feb. 3 – Saturday, Feb. 28

Times Vary

Age: All

Cost: Free

Dix Park Chapel, 1030 Richardson Dr, Raleigh, NC 27603

For the past four years, Living in Color has become a premiere Black History Month celebration of creativity, shining a spotlight on over 100 artists of every medium, style, and stage in their artistic journey.

Wednesday, Feb. 18

6:45 – 8:30 p.m.

Age: All

Cost: Free

City of Raleigh Museum, 220 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

The Friends of the City of Raleigh Museum, in partnership with the Capital City Lawyers Association, presents “A Roadmap to Freedom”. Local Raleigh attorney Lex-Jordan Ibegbu of Ibegbu Law, PLLC, presents a legal narrative of the realization of African Americans’ rights.

Friday, Feb. 20

5 – 7 p.m.

Age: All

Cost: Free

City of Raleigh Museum, 220 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Superheroes come in all hues and have incredible abilities! Learn the history of African American comic book superheroes from then and now. Join us for a discussion and a display of historic comic books, as well as discuss Black superheroes in comics and film.

Saturday, Feb. 21, and Sunday, Feb. 22

1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: $15

Mordecai Historic Park, 1 Mimosa St., Raleigh, NC 27604

Join the Historic Raleigh Trolley for this special edition of our popular Black history tour highlighting Oberlin Village. Tours will begin at Mordecai Historic Park and travel to Oberlin, where passengers will disembark for a tour of the Historic Turner House and Oberlin Cemetery and learn about the neighborhood’s history of community and freedom.

Saturday, Feb. 28

Doors Open at 3 p.m., Showtime 4 – 6 p.m.

Ages: All

Advanced Tickets: $20

Door Tickets: $25

Carolina Pines Park, 2305 Lake Wheeler Rd, Raleigh, NC 27603

Ignite 2026: A New Year Gospel Experience is a powerful, multi-genre night of praise designed to set the tone for your new year!

Make sure to check back throughout the month as more events will be added.

Historic African American Landmarks

The City owns parks, a cemetery, and other landmarks with significance to the African American community. Below are a few who have made it onto the local, state, and national registers of historic places.

505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Raleigh, NC 27601

Under the federal Works Progress Administration (WPA), Chavis Park was created in 1937 to give black families access to similar recreational opportunities as white families. It attracted black families throughout North Carolina from the late 1930s to the late 1940s. The carousel was installed as one of the main attractions and is one of the few vintage carousels that remain in operation today. The park is named for John Chavis, a black Revolutionary War soldier, who went on to establish a school in Raleigh, where he taught white students by day and black students by night. He also became a Presbyterian minister in 1799.

401 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27601

The center is named after Mr. John P. “Top” Greene, a community activist and South Park community resident. The center features historical exhibits and displays that interpret the history and culture of the South Park and East Raleigh neighborhoods.

1001 Parker Street, Raleigh, NC 27607

Rev. Morgan London Latta, a freed enslaved person and teacher, founded Latta University in 1892. At its peak, Latta was home to 26 buildings home and 1,400 students, including orphaned children of former enslaved people. The university operated for 30 years. The Latta residence was the only remaining structure on the site, but it was destroyed in a fire in 2007. Read more about Latta House’s history.

120 Prospect Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27603

Mt. Hope, which was established in 1872, is one of the first municipal cemeteries for African Americans in North Carolina. Most sizeable towns in the state opened suburban cemeteries for whites in the post-Civil War era, but very few established municipal cemeteries for freed enslaved people. Several prominent residents are buried there including Rev. G.A. Mial, former enslaved person and educator Lucille M. Hunter, James E. Hamlin owner of Hamlin Drugstore, and Dr. Manassa T. Pope, the first black mayoral candidate in Raleigh.

514 Method Road, Raleigh, NC 27607

The Pioneers Building was the old Agricultural Building of the Berry O’Kelly High School, the first fully accredited and largest rural high school in the state of North Carolina for African Americans. Read more about the Pioneers Building.

511 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

As the only African American house museum in the state of North Carolina, the Pope House offers a glimpse into the life of one of Raleigh’s most intriguing citizens, Dr. Manassa Thomas Pope, who was the only African-American man to run for mayor of a southern capital during the Jim Crow Era.

