Triangle Restaurant Week Extended Due To Winter Storms

The two winter storms fell right in the middle of Triangle Restaurant Week and so we are extending the event through the weekend. Many restaurants have taken us up on our offer to extend the week and give customers another chance to come out and support their favorite eateries. Though many restaurants have decided to offer their menus for another week there are a few who are not participating this week and some can only extend for half the week. We ask that patrons call ahead and make sure that particular establishment is still offering their menu.

During the event, participating restaurants within Raleigh, Cary,Chapel Hill, Durham and surrounding areas will offer a special 2 or 3-course prix fixe menu ($20, $25, $30,$35, $40, $45, $50) each day they are open. Please visit restaurant websites to view their hours and the days they plan to offer these specials menus.

Details about the event can be found on Triangle Restaurant Week’s website.

