The Top 5 Relationship Resolutions
As we settle into the new year, many of us are still fine-tuning our goals. While gym memberships and financial plans are great, what about the health of our love lives? On a recent segment of The D.L. Hughley Show, Jasmine Sanders broke down the “Top 5 Relationship Resolutions” that every couple needs to hear. If you want to keep the peace and keep the love alive, you might want to take notes.
Number 5: Pick Your Battles
We’ve all heard the old adage, “You’ve got to know when to hold ’em and know when to fold ’em.” This is especially true in relationships. Sanders kicked off the list with a timeless reminder: don’t fight every single fight. Not every irritation needs to turn into a full-blown argument. Sometimes, for the sake of peace in the house, you just have to let the small stuff slide. Choosing your battles wisely preserves your energy for the issues that actually matter to the foundation of your partnership.
Number 4: Don’t Put Flatterers Before Your Partner
Flatterers are those outside people who gas you up over your significant other. It’s easy to get caught up in the praise of friends, coworkers, or even social media followers, but they aren’t the ones building a life with you. Prioritize the person who holds you down when the applause stops. Recognize who really matters in your corner and make sure you aren’t putting outsiders in situations that disrespect your union.
Number 3: Don’t Keep Score
Keeping a tally of who did what is a surefire way to build resentment. As the crew discussed, this is one of the hardest resolutions to keep. It’s tough to forget past transgressions, but constantly reminding your partner that “I did this, so you owe me that” creates a transactional relationship rather than a loving one. If you’re truly a team, you win together and lose together; there’s no separate scoreboard.
Number 2: Prioritize Date Night
Life gets busy. Between the grind of work, kids, and community obligations, romance often takes a backseat. Sanders emphasized the importance of putting date night on the calendar—and actually keeping the appointment. It’s not just about going out; it’s about making flexible, dedicated time to reconnect without distractions. Whether it’s a fancy dinner or just uninterrupted time on the couch, keeping that spark lit requires intentional effort.
Number 1: Watch Your Tone
Coming in at the top spot is perhaps the most critical advice of all: watch your tone. As D.L. Hughley joked, this one resolution alone could lead to “less calls to the police.” It’s not always what you say, but how you say it that causes the most damage. A respectful tone can de-escalate tension, while a sharp tongue can set the whole house on fire. Mastering your delivery
