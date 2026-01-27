Durham Hosting Electronics Recycling Drop Off Event on January 31

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Residents in the unincorporated parts of Durham County who need to dispose of broken or outdated electronic equipment are invited to an Electronics Recycling Drop Off event hosted by the Solid Waste Division of Durham County General Services. The event runs from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at the Northern Durham Convenience Site located at 11894 N. Roxboro Road, offering the community an opportunity to safely drop off electronic waste for proper disposal.

This event is open only to residents with a current 2025-2026 solid waste decal issued by Durham County Government. All other users will be turned away. The 2025-2026 Solid Waste Decals were included as an insert with the property tax bill that arrived in August 2025. If you do not have a decal, please contact the Tax Office at 919-560-0300.

The following items will be accepted at the Electronics Recycling Drop Off event: televisions, stereo equipment, gaming consoles, computers, monitors, laptops, keyboards, printers, CPU, speakers, telephones, cell phones, fax machines, kitchen electronics, power tools, cordless tools, hair dryers, curling irons, alarm clocks, etc.

Commercially generated waste will NOT be accepted at this event.

E-waste is one of the fastest-growing sources of solid waste worldwide. Improperly discarded electronic devices often contain harmful toxins and materials that don’t easily break down, posing risks to people, wildlife, and ecosystems. Durham County encourages residents to dispose of e-waste safely and responsibly to help protect our community. For more options on how to recycle e-waste, read here.

Questions about the Electronic Recycling Drop Off event or any upcoming events and services offered by the Solid Waste Division of Durham County General Services can be directed to recycle@dconc.gov or 919-560-0433.

