Wake County Residents Can Check Out Heart Monitors At Libraries

Libraries partner with the American Heart Association to provide blood pressure monitors for community use.

Accessing these monitors helps residents, like Tim, track their health without financial burden.

The program expands to all Wake County libraries, improving access to this critical health tool.

When Wake County resident Tim Connelly needed a blood pressure monitor to temporarily track his heart health, he knew just where to turn — his local library.

“My doctor had put me on a new medication and wanted me to measure my blood pressure for a couple of weeks. It didn’t seem like a long-term need, but I needed a monitor to confirm the medication was helping,” Connelly said. “Being able to check out a monitor from Green Road Community Library was just what I needed — short-term access without blowing up my budget. The staff was incredibly helpful, and the monitor worked perfectly. I was able to take my blood pressure daily and share the results with my doctor.”

Stories like Tim’s highlight the impact of the Libraries with Heart program, which Wake County Public Libraries and the American Heart Association are expanding to all regional and community libraries this month. The program allows residents to check out blood pressure monitors to monitor their health and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

“Access to basic health tools like blood pressure monitors can make a life-saving difference,” said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. “By offering these resources in our libraries, we’re removing barriers and empowering residents to take control of their health.”

Brandy Hamilton, manager of East Regional Library Knightdale, has seen the impact of the Libraries with Heart program firsthand.

“It’s a valuable tool for our community members who may be in need of a cost-effective way to monitor their health,” Hamilton said.

Wake County Public Libraries and the American Heart Association launched the program in 2025 at six libraries during American Heart Month in February. Over the past year, kits have been checked out 186 times. Thanks to American Heart Association’s donation of 90 additional kits, the program will now expand to all regional and community libraries.

“Our libraries have always been about more than books — they’re about connecting people to resources that improve their lives,” said Library Director Tammy Baggett. “This partnership with the American Heart Association is a perfect example of how we can meet community needs in innovative ways.”

Fighting the silent killer

Nearly half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, which is a leading cause of heart disease and stroke. Often called the “silent killer,” high blood pressure can damage health without noticeable symptoms and is a major contributor to cardiovascular disease, the No. 1 cause of death in the United States. Many people are unaware they have high blood pressure, making regular monitoring essential.

“Ensuring equitable health is at the heart of our mission,” said Kat Combs, vice president of community impact for the American Heart Association. “By expanding access to self-monitoring blood pressure cuffs in more Wake County Public Libraries, we are working together to create a future where everyone has the tools to protect their heart. This initiative reflects the power of collaboration and the belief that every person deserves the chance to live a longer, healthier life.”

Kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be borrowed for three weeks at a time with one opportunity for renewal. Each kit includes:

A blood pressure monitor

Easy-to-follow usage instructions

Tracking cards for recording results

A curated list of heart-health-focused books

For more information about everything available to you at Wake County Public Libraries, visit wake.gov/libraries.

