It’s Triangle Restaurant Week!

The annual Triangle Restaurant Week event is set to run the week of January 26- February 1, 2026. During the event, participating restaurants within Raleigh, Cary,Chapel Hill, Durham and surrounding areas will offer a special 2 or 3-course prix fixe menu ($20, $25, $30,$35, $40, $45, $50) each day they are open. Please visit restaurant websites to view their hours and the days they plan to offer these specials menus.

“We are excited to unite the Triangle area once again with Triangle Restaurant Week winter edition. Winter months traditionally tend to be slower across the country, so this is a great event to get people out to try some new restaurants and revisit some old favorites.” said Damon Butler, Founder of Triangle Restaurant Week.

“Triangle RestaurantWeek offers an unmatched opportunity to experience our acclaimed local dining scene in a fun, affordable and creative way. Folks can plan a culinary tour to explore diverse flavors, techniques, cultural influence and local ingredients.” Says Kelly Stewart, Program Director for Triangle Restaurant week.

Since the inaugural event, Triangle Restaurant Week has grown to reach over three million residents and has featured more than 200 of the region’s most popular eateries

