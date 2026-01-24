LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Orange County opens public shelter at Smith Middle School on Jan 24 for residents affected by winter storm.

Shelter will have food, water, and basic necessities, but residents should bring personal items, medications, and documents.

Pets are welcome at the shelter, but owners must provide proof of vaccination and a photo with their pet.

OC Alerts is the public alert and warning system for Orange County. All Orange County residents are encouraged to sign up for OC Alerts to get important public safety messages! Visit ocalertsnc.com to sign up!

Orange County to Open Public Shelter Beginning Saturday, Jan. 24

Orange County will open a public shelter to support residents affected by the winter storm beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24. The shelter will be located at Smith Middle School, 9201 Seawell School Road, in Chapel Hill.

Residents who are without power or otherwise impacted are encouraged to seek refuge at this facility.

Orange County shelters are open for anyone who is in need. We will not ask for proof of citizenship or identification to enter a shelter.

What to bring with you:

The shelter will have food, water, and basic necessities, but will not have easy access to medications or many other personal items. Please bring the following items with you:

Prescription and emergency medications

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, and other comfort items

Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you

Books, games, reading materials or other things to pass time, especially for children

Specialty items (walkers, canes, etc.), snacks, and non-perishable food for your specific needs

While identification is not required, we strongly encourage you to bring important personal documents (IDs, birth certificates, insurance policies, etc.) and medical information with you should these be needed for recovery purposes

Do not bring weapons, illegal drugs, candles or valuables

Smoking is not allowed inside the shelter

Pet Accommodations

Pets are welcome at the shelter; however, the following guidelines apply:

Pets may be housed in a separate area from their owners.

Residents must bring proof of current, full vaccination for each pet.

A photo of the owner with their pet is required.

Residents should bring an adequate supply of pet food.

Transportation Assistance

Transportation to the shelter is available. Residents needing a ride should call 919-245-6111.

**Update – People needing transportation to the Smith Middle School shelter on Saturday, Jan. 24 should meet at the Passmore Senior Center (103 Meadowlands Dr., Hillsborough), starting at 8 a.m. Those who cannot get to Passmore can call 919-245-6146 or 919-245-6111. **

As of Friday morning, forecasts are calling for a wintry mix of precipitation, with very cold temperatures expected in the following days. Orange County Emergency Services urges all residents to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary.

For questions about the shelter, call 919-245-6111.

