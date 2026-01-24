Vance County Opens Emergency Warming Center at Eaton Johnson Gym
Due to anticipated hazardous weather conditions, Vance County has opened an
emergency warming center at Eaton Johnson Gym to ensure the safety and well-being of residents who
may be impacted by power outages or unsafe conditions.
The shelter will open @ 7pm on January 24, 2026 and will remain available as conditions warrant.
Shelter Location:
Eaton Johnson Gym
500 North Beckford Drive
Henderson, NC 27536
Shelter Information:
- The shelter is intended for residents who are without power, heat, or whose homes are otherwise
unsafe due to weather conditions.
- Residents should bring any required personal medications, along with essential items such as
food and bedding. Limited food will be provided.
- Pets are not allowed. If accommodation is needed for pets during your stay at the warming
center, please contact 911 communications.
- All weapons and illegal substances are not allowed inside the shelter.
- No smoking will be allowed inside the shelter.
Vance County Emergency Management continues to monitor weather conditions closely and is
coordinating with local and state partners to respond as needed.
“Public safety is our top priority,” said C. Renee Perry, Vance County Manager. “Opening this warming
center ensures that residents have a safe, warm place to go should weather conditions worsen or power
outages become widespread.” Residents are encouraged to limit travel, remain weather-aware, and check
on elderly neighbors and those who may need assistance. For updates, residents should monitor official
Vance County communications through the County website and social media platforms.
