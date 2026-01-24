Listen Live
Close
Local

Vance County Opens Emergency Warming Center at Eaton Johnson Gym

Facing frigid temperatures, Vance County opens a temporary warming center at the Eaton Johnson Gym to assist residents in need.

Published on January 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Snow-covered street and car
Source: Erik Tham / Getty

Due to anticipated hazardous weather conditions, Vance County has opened an
emergency warming center at Eaton Johnson Gym to ensure the safety and well-being of residents who
may be impacted by power outages or unsafe conditions.
The shelter will open @ 7pm on January 24, 2026 and will remain available as conditions warrant.
Shelter Location:
Eaton Johnson Gym
500 North Beckford Drive
Henderson, NC 27536
Shelter Information:

  • The shelter is intended for residents who are without power, heat, or whose homes are otherwise
    unsafe due to weather conditions.
  • Residents should bring any required personal medications, along with essential items such as
    food and bedding. Limited food will be provided.
  • Pets are not allowed. If accommodation is needed for pets during your stay at the warming
    center, please contact 911 communications.
  • All weapons and illegal substances are not allowed inside the shelter.
  • No smoking will be allowed inside the shelter.
    Vance County Emergency Management continues to monitor weather conditions closely and is
    coordinating with local and state partners to respond as needed.
    “Public safety is our top priority,” said C. Renee Perry, Vance County Manager. “Opening this warming
    center ensures that residents have a safe, warm place to go should weather conditions worsen or power
    outages become widespread.” Residents are encouraged to limit travel, remain weather-aware, and check
    on elderly neighbors and those who may need assistance. For updates, residents should monitor official
    Vance County communications through the County website and social media platforms.
Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

SEE ALSO

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close