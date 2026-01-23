Raleigh Prepares for Winter Weather: White Flag Shelter Open

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Severe winter weather triggers White Flag shelter operations starting 5PM on January 24, 2026.

Shelters are available for men, women, and families at specific locations to ensure community safety.

Guests can stay at shelters throughout the storm and should not attempt to move between sites on their own.

Source: David Sacks / Getty

Effective Saturday, January 24, 2026 | Begins at 5:00 PM

Due to dangerously cold temperatures and winter weather conditions, White Flag emergency shelter operations will be activated beginning at 5:00 PM on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

Shelter Locations

For the safety of our community, guests should go directly to the appropriate location:

Men’s Shelter:

Second Street Place (SSP)

5010 Second Street, Raleigh

5010 Second Street, Raleigh Women’s Shelter:

First Baptist Church (FBC)

99 N Salisbury Street , Raleigh (use the Edenton St. Entrance)

99 N Salisbury Street Raleigh (use the Edenton St. Entrance) Family Shelter:

Salvation Army

1863 Capital Blvd, Raleigh

Guests should not attempt to move between sites on their own.

Our teams will internally triage, coordinate, and transfer guests as needed to ensure safety and available capacity.

Shelter Stay During the Storm

To prioritize safety during hazardous weather conditions:

Guests will NOT be required to leave shelter sites starting at 5:00 PM on Saturday and continuing through the duration of the storm.

Shelter teams will remain on site to support guests while conditions remain unsafe for travel or outdoor exposure.

📞 Information & Assistance

For the most up-to-date information and help navigating shelter access:

Weather & White Flag Updates:

📞 919-759-5607

📞 Shelter Operations Call Center:

📞 919-263-2911



🚨 Important Reminders

White Flag operations are life-safety focused and weather-driven .

. Capacity and site availability may change as conditions evolve.

Guests are encouraged to arrive as early as possible after 5:00 PM .

. Weather conditions may impact transportation and travel.

Community Support

We ask community members and partners to help share accurate information and to check on neighbors who may be vulnerable during this severe weather.

If you or someone you know needs shelter, please go to the appropriate site listed above or call for assistance.

Together, we keep one another safe.

ACTIVE DATES

White Flag Alerts Issued for:

Friday, January 23rd

Saturday, January 24th

Sunday, January 25th

Monday, January 26th

Tuesday, January 27th

Wednesday, January 28th

White Flag Shelter Locations

White Flag Shelter Sites are open ONLY on White Flag Alert Nights listed above.

Male Identified Shelters

Second St. Place

5010 Second St. Raleigh, NC

Opens at 530pm

Church of the Good Shepherd

121 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, NC

Opens at 730pm

Female Identified Shelters

First Baptist Church

99 N Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC

Use the Edenton St. Entrance

Opens at 530pm

Family Shelter

Salvation Army

1863 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, NC

Drop In Shelter Locations

Male & Female Identified Guests

Second Street Place

5010 Second St., Raleigh, NC

Open everyday 7p-7a

Families w/ Children

Salvation Army

1863 Capital Blvd, Raleigh, NC

Open everyday 7p-7a

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark