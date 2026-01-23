Raleigh Prepares for Winter Weather: White Flag Shelter Open
- Severe winter weather triggers White Flag shelter operations starting 5PM on January 24, 2026.
- Shelters are available for men, women, and families at specific locations to ensure community safety.
- Guests can stay at shelters throughout the storm and should not attempt to move between sites on their own.
Effective Saturday, January 24, 2026 | Begins at 5:00 PM
Due to dangerously cold temperatures and winter weather conditions, White Flag emergency shelter operations will be activated beginning at 5:00 PM on Saturday, January 24, 2026.
Shelter Locations
For the safety of our community, guests should go directly to the appropriate location:
- Men’s Shelter:
Second Street Place (SSP)
5010 Second Street, Raleigh
- Women’s Shelter:
First Baptist Church (FBC)
99 N Salisbury Street, Raleigh (use the Edenton St. Entrance)
- Family Shelter:
Salvation Army
1863 Capital Blvd, Raleigh
Guests should not attempt to move between sites on their own.
Our teams will internally triage, coordinate, and transfer guests as needed to ensure safety and available capacity.
Shelter Stay During the Storm
To prioritize safety during hazardous weather conditions:
- Guests will NOT be required to leave shelter sites starting at 5:00 PM on Saturday and continuing through the duration of the storm.
- Shelter teams will remain on site to support guests while conditions remain unsafe for travel or outdoor exposure.
📞 Information & Assistance
For the most up-to-date information and help navigating shelter access:
- Weather & White Flag Updates:
📞 919-759-5607
- Shelter Operations Call Center:
📞 919-263-2911
🚨 Important Reminders
- White Flag operations are life-safety focused and weather-driven.
- Capacity and site availability may change as conditions evolve.
- Guests are encouraged to arrive as early as possible after 5:00 PM.
- Weather conditions may impact transportation and travel.
Community Support
We ask community members and partners to help share accurate information and to check on neighbors who may be vulnerable during this severe weather.
If you or someone you know needs shelter, please go to the appropriate site listed above or call for assistance.
Together, we keep one another safe.
ACTIVE DATES
White Flag Alerts Issued for:
Friday, January 23rd
Saturday, January 24th
Sunday, January 25th
Monday, January 26th
Tuesday, January 27th
Wednesday, January 28th
White Flag Shelter Locations
White Flag Shelter Sites are open ONLY on White Flag Alert Nights listed above.
Male Identified Shelters
Second St. Place
5010 Second St. Raleigh, NC
Opens at 530pm
Church of the Good Shepherd
121 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, NC
Opens at 730pm
Female Identified Shelters
First Baptist Church
99 N Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC
Use the Edenton St. Entrance
Opens at 530pm
Family Shelter
Salvation Army
1863 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, NC
Drop In Shelter Locations
Male & Female Identified Guests
Second Street Place
5010 Second St., Raleigh, NC
Open everyday 7p-7a
Families w/ Children
Salvation Army
1863 Capital Blvd, Raleigh, NC
Open everyday 7p-7a