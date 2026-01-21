Charlotte Protesters Plan ‘Free America Walkout’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Anadolu

Dozens gathered at First Ward Park Tuesday evening for a Free America Walkout, part of a nationwide series of protests marking the first anniversary of President Trump’s second term. According to WCCB, organizers and participants decried economic uncertainty, immigration policies and recent actions by federal agents, including protests linked to a fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis that has sparked national controversy and outrage.

Marchers took to Uptown streets, with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police clearing a path as demonstrators called for change and voiced concern over the country’s direction. Some Trump supporters counter that the nation is stronger than a year ago. Protesters say they plan to keep pushing their message.

