Mathew Knowles Reflects on Building Destiny’s Child & Artist Development

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Knowles surrounded Destiny's Child with the right songs, teams, and strategy to build their stardom.

He believes social media has created unrealistic expectations for young artists, neglecting live performance and long-term growth.

Knowles emphasizes that Beyoncé's drive has always been excellence, creativity, and unforgettable fan experiences, not just money.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / other

Entertainment executive and music industry veteran Mathew Knowles stopped by the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and took listeners on a journey through decades of music history, personal growth, and business strategy. Known as the architect behind Destiny’s Child and the early careers of Beyoncé and Solange, Knowles made it clear that their success was never accidental.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Looking back, Knowles said he always believed in the group’s talent, but what truly set them apart was passion and work ethic. He explained that building stars doesn’t happen overnight. Artists grow through mistakes, learning, and persistence. His role, he said, was to surround them with the right songs, the right teams, and a clear strategy.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Many fans were surprised to learn just how extensive Knowles’ resume is beyond Destiny’s Child. During the interview, he revealed that he has managed or worked with artists like Life Jennings, Mario, Nas, Sunshine Anderson, and helped develop projects connected to Lady Gaga, Mary J. Blige, Nelly, and more. He also shared that he purchased a country music label in 2008, adding that Beyoncé recorded country-inspired music long before her recent crossover success.

When the topic shifted to headlines about Beyoncé becoming a billionaire, Knowles didn’t hold back. He clarified that based on assets and business ventures, she had already reached billionaire status before the recent reports. Still, he emphasized that money has never been Beyoncé’s main motivation. According to him, her true drive has always been excellence, creativity, and delivering unforgettable experiences for fans.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Knowles also spoke about his new live project, “Destiny’s Child Reimagined,” which he described as an immersive concert experience rather than a traditional show. The production features a string quintet performing Destiny’s Child classics, candlelit staging, storytelling, and audience interaction. He said the Houston shows received an overwhelming response and encouraged fans to secure tickets early through DestinyChild.com.

Beyond legacy projects, Knowles expressed concern about the current state of artist development. He believes social media has created unrealistic expectations for young artists, giving them instant attention without preparing them for live performance and long-term careers. One of his simple but powerful tips for aspiring performers was practicing in front of a mirror—learning to express emotion and connect with audiences through body language alone.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As a proud grandfather, Knowles also shared excitement about the next generation. He revealed that his oldest grandson is already among the top male models in the world and hinted that other grandchildren may follow creative paths as well.

Related Article: Tina Knowles Says She Was ‘Sneakin” Around With Ex-Hubby Mathew Knowles After Filing For Divorce

Related Article: Mathew Knowles Spills Secret Story Behind Beyoncé & Alicia’s Long-Lost ‘Put It In A Love Song’ Shoot, Says ‘They Had To Be Helicoptered Out’

Closing the conversation, Knowles reflected on balancing family and business, noting that being both a father and manager often created challenges. Still, he believes strategy, preparation, and discipline remain the foundation of lasting success.

For fans, the interview offered a rare behind-the-scenes look at the mindset that helped shape some of the biggest names in music—and a reminder that greatness is built with patience, planning, and purpose.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Mathew Knowles Reflects on Building Destiny’s Child & Artist Development was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com