Listen Live
Close
Local

Bruno Mars is Bringing His "The Romantic Tour" to Charlotte

Bruno Mars is Bringing His “The Romantic Tour” to Charlotte

Published on January 16, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Kevin Winter

Bruno Mars is bringing his “The Romantic Tour” to Charlotte on Wednesday, April 29, with a concert at Bank of America Stadium. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will feature Leon Thomas as a supporting act on the tour. Mars, known for hits such as “Uptown Funk,” “Just the Way You Are” and “24K Magic,” last performed in Charlotte in 2017. Tickets for the Charlotte stop are now on sale through Ticketmaster. The stadium show is expected to draw a large crowd as part of the singer’s nationwide tour celebrating his chart-topping catalog.

SEE ALSO

Bruno Mars is Bringing His “The Romantic Tour” to Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close