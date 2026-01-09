Holly Springs Events Honor MLK Legacy & Celebrate Black Expressions

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: W. Crabtree / Town of Wake Forest

In January, the community is invited to participate in a meaningful weekend of events dedicated to celebrating the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., fostering unity, and promoting service. The Town also begins a celebration of Black art and culture that will last into early March.

Holly Springs MLK Jr. Committee Activities on Sunday, Jan. 18

2:30 p.m. March from Oak Hall Commons

3:30 p.m. Presentation at Cultural Center

The Holly Springs MLK Jr. Committee organizes a Unity Weekend that includes an annual march, which begins at the Oak Hall Commons shopping center and proceeds down Main Street to the Holly Springs Cultural Center. There, a ceremony includes reflection on Dr. King’s vision. For details on all Unity Weekend activities, please visit the Holly Springs MLK Jr. Committee website.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Monday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m., Hunt Center

The Town of Holly Springs is hosting a creative and interactive service project at the W. E. Hunt Recreation Center. Join neighbors in the multipurpose room to complete a section of a giant paint-by-number mural, transforming collaboration into a piece of community art. This location holds special significance, as the Hunt Center is named in honor of W.E. Hunt, a former community leader and principal of the school for Black children that once stood on this site. Preregistration is required for this free program to ensure adequate supplies; secure your spot.

Black Expressions

January 9-March 2, Cultural Center

Also in January, the Black Expressions event celebrating Black art, culture, identity, and expression begins. Drop by the Cultural Center to enjoy the exhibition running from January 9 through March 2.

Don’t miss the signature event on February 27! Mark your calendar for a very special evening that highlights the depth and diversity of Black artistry through both visual art and live performance. Interact directly with local Black artists while exploring the visual art exhibits and enjoying refreshments provided by Christine’s Plates. The evening culminates with performances in the Cultural Center theater featuring top Triangle talent emceed by comedian and historian Byron Johnson.

View details about the Black Expressions event and exhibition.

