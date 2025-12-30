Listen Live
Close
Local

Local Hospitals Limit Visitors Amid Contagious Illness Concerns

Published on December 30, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Sterile First Aid Cabinet Neatly Positioned On Tiled Countertop For Quick Access
Alena Savina

Local hospitals are tightening visitor policies to reduce the spread of contagious respiratory illnesses among vulnerable patients. Novant Health, Iredell Memorial Hospital and Catawba Valley Health began restrictions Tuesday, Dec. 30. According to WCNC, Novant Health is limiting visits by children under 13, with exceptions for special circumstances such as visiting a newborn sibling or end-of-life care. The health system is also urging anyone with flu-like symptoms — including cough, runny nose, sore throat or fever — to avoid visiting. Symptomatic patients may still seek care if they wear a mask. While masking remains optional for visitors, hospitals say masks help reduce the risk of spreading illness.

Read the full story here

SEE ALSO

Local Hospitals Limit Visitors Amid Contagious Illness Concerns was originally published on 1053rnb.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close