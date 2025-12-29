Listen Live
Charlotte Restaurants We’ll Miss Most After 2025 Closures

Published on December 29, 2025
Elegant gourmet dish of roasted duck breast served with caramelized pear, fresh green salad mix, berry sauce and crispy garnish. festive menus, or gourmet food concepts
Koval

Charlotte’s once-booming restaurant scene cooled in 2025 as growth was matched by widespread closures. While more than 200 new food and drink spots opened or were announced, over 60 restaurants shut down, squeezed by rising food, rent and labor costs and fierce competition fueled by Michelin and James Beard buzz. Per The Charlotte Observer, one bright spot was Fenwick’s, the Myers Park staple founded in 1984, which reopened months after closing when longtime owner Don Rabb retired. Many others weren’t as fortunate. Among the notable losses were Bar-B-Q King after six decades, Belmont favorite The Bottle Tree, and JJ’s Red Hots, once featured on national television.

To check out the full restaurant list, click here

