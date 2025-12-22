Tar Heel Actor David Fine Returns Home for Harry Potter Play at DPAC

David Fine Returns To Durham for Harry Potter Play at DPAC
Actor David Fine is set for a magical homecoming. A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill alumnus, Fine is returning to the Triangle to star as Scorpius Malfoy in the touring production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” playing at the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC) from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11.
Fine portrays the son of the infamous Draco Malfoy, a character he describes as a departure from the Malfoy legacy fans know.
“He’s a really sweet boy,” Fine shared. “He’s really sort of awkward and very funny and sort of like a charming nerd.”
The play follows the budding friendship between Scorpius and Albus Potter, Harry Potter’s son, as they navigate their time at Hogwarts. It’s a story about the next generation, but also about their famous fathers.
The show explores “that father-son relationship and how they struggle to become better fathers than the examples that were set for them,” Fine explained.
The production is renowned for its stunning stagecraft and illusions, a challenging aspect for the performers.
“The hardest part for me as a performer was, you know, going into the show. I’m not a magician,” Fine admitted. “It’s always really satisfying when you hear, you know, the collective gasps from the audience.”
Fine’s return is a full-circle moment. The class of 2020 graduate once interned at DPAC before his senior year. Seeing young fans dressed in Hogwarts robes after shows is a powerful reminder of his own childhood.
“I see myself in those kids,” he said, reflecting on his time as a young theater fan.
Tickets for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” are available at dpacnc.com.