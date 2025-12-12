Heat Your Home Safely During These Cold Months

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Natalia Ganelin / Getty

We all try to keep our homes cozy and warm during the winter, but it’s important to take the time to do so safely. Fireplaces, space heaters and even central heating can create safety hazards for you and your family.

Fireplaces

Keeping your fireplace and chimney clean and functioning properly is a high priority when it comes to safety! Have your chimney cleaned and inspected by a professional every year. Sweep up fireplace ashes often, after they have cooled off. Dispose of the ashes in a metal container. Store the container outside a safe distance from your home.

Make sure your fireplace has a sturdy screen to keep sparks from flying into the room.

Create a three-foot “safety zone” around the fireplace. Keep kids, pets, and items that could catch fire out of the safety zone.

Never leave your fireplace unattended. Keep an eye on it while it is burning.

Space Heaters

Love Local? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Look for a high-quality heater with features like auto shut-off if it tips over, overheat protection, a cool-touch casing, and a grill cover.

Place the heater on a solid, flat surface.

Keep space heaters out of the way. Don’t block exits or areas where people are walking.

Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet. Never use an extension cord.

Unplug and turn off space heaters when you leave the room or go to bed.

Create a three-foot “safety zone” around the space heater. Keep kids, pets, and items that could catch fire out of the safety zone.



General heat safety

Test your smoke alarms at least once a month. If your smoke alarm does not have a sealed 10-year battery, change the batteries when you change your clocks for daylight savings time.

Install all heat equipment (fireplaces, stoves, heaters, etc.) properly. Follow the included instructions or have a professional install it. Make sure anything that burns fuel (stoves, fireplaces) is vented to the outside.

Install carbon monoxide (CO) alarms in your home if you have a fuel-burning appliance (fireplaces, gas stoves, gas heaters, etc.). Test them regularly to avoid the risk of CO poisoning.

If you smell gas in the home, do not light gas appliances. Leave your home immediately and call 911.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital