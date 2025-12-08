Jermaine Jackson To Showcase Michael Jackson’s Art in Monaco ‘Jackson Museum’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Jermaine Jackson announced during a Christmas Gala for The Monegasque magazine that an art museum showcasing the artistic legacy of his brother, Michael Jackson, is in the works.

On Dec. 3, Jermaine said he plans to honor the King of Pop with a Monaco-based museum celebrating Michael Jackson’s hidden talent and love for art, such as drawings, paintings and other original pieces— along with that of the wider Jackson family.

The museum will reportedly showcase “200 personal items belonging directly to Michael,” according to the Monaco Daily News, including an amazing collection of 120 paintings created by the superstar himself. This collection will offer an unexpected artistic perspective on the King of Pop. It is also reported that it includes rare collaborations between Michael and artist and filmmaker Andy Warhol— with a notably co-signed portrait of Marilyn Monroe. Altogether, the project is said to involve nearly 400 pieces from both Michael and other members of the legendary Jackson family.

According to the MJ Vibe website, the initiative is reportedly backed by the Jackson Family Legacy Investments.

“We present the legacy of the Jackson family with this museum. It’s actually the collection of treasures created by my late brother Michael,” Jermaine said in the announcement.” There are over 200 pieces and we want to have it here. Monaco is very special to us. His Excellency Prince Albert II has always been close to the family. He knew Michael.”

He added, “What you will find in this museum are objects from different family members and things dear to us. We want to make it special.”

The museum would be in partnership with longtime Monaco resident Luiz Costa Macambira. Jermaine said that the museum will be a vibrant hybrid of storytelling with immersive multimedia elements.

Though no location has been confirmed at this time, Jermaine teased a possibility of a world preview within or before 2027, giving a sneak peek to fans before the museum’s grand opening.