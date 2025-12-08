Ja Rule Slams 50 Cent Over Diddy Netflix Doc, Calls Him a “Rat”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Ja Rule accuses 50 Cent of exploiting Diddy allegations for personal gain

Ja Rule challenges 50 Cent to donate doc profits to domestic violence charities

Controversy reignites old rivalries and questions about power, profit, and principle in hip-hop

Ja Rule and 50 Cent’s long-running rivalry is flaring up again—this time over a Netflix documentary centered on Sean “Diddy” Combs—and it’s igniting a fierce conversation about motives, accountability, and hypocrisy in hip-hop.

The latest clash started after the release of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a Netflix docuseries executive-produced by 50 Cent. The multi-part project digs into years of allegations against Diddy, including claims of abuse, intimidation, and misconduct tied to both his personal life and his business empire. While some viewers believe the series gives overdue attention to alleged victims, others are questioning why 50 Cent is leading the charge.

Ja Rule, never shy about calling out his longtime adversary, took to social media with blistering criticism. He accused 50 Cent of pretending to care about victims while allegedly using the controversy for personal gain. In a series of posts, Ja Rule suggested that the project wasn’t rooted in concern or justice but in opportunism and old grudges. He labeled 50 a “dry snitch,” accusing him of publicly exposing others while ignoring his own past.

Ja Rule went further, arguing that if 50 Cent genuinely cared about survivors of abuse, he should donate the profits from the documentary to domestic violence charities. According to him, anything less looks performative. He also made it clear that criticizing 50 Cent didn’t mean defending Diddy, saying his focus was strictly on what he described as 50’s character.

The comments quickly gained traction online, reopening conversations about both men’s histories. Ja Rule referenced 50 Cent’s 2013 legal case involving his former girlfriend, Daphne Joy. At the time, prosecutors in Los Angeles charged 50 Cent with domestic violence and vandalism following an incident at Joy’s condo. The domestic violence charge was ultimately dropped after he pleaded no contest to a reduced misdemeanor vandalism charge. He was sentenced to probation, community service, fines, and ordered to stay away from Joy.

More recently, in March 2024, Joy accused 50 Cent of rape and abuse during their past relationship in a public post. He strongly denied the allegations and responded with a defamation lawsuit, claiming the accusations were false and connected to a custody dispute. That case was dismissed without prejudice in September, leaving the door open for it to be refiled.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s legal team has fiercely pushed back against the Netflix series, calling it a “shameful” hit piece and accusing the filmmakers of using unauthorized footage, including private legal strategy discussions. Netflix and the production team have denied those claims, stating all materials were lawfully obtained.

The situation has divided fans. Some applaud the documentary for amplifying allegations that they believe deserve attention. Others feel the project is too entangled in personal vendettas—especially given the decades-long feud between Ja Rule and 50 Cent, which has played out through diss tracks, interviews, and public insults since the early 2000s.

As of now, 50 Cent has not publicly responded to Ja Rule’s demand to donate proceeds or to the criticism surrounding his role in the series. Online reactions remain mixed, with some users questioning why Ja Rule would insert himself into the Diddy controversy at all, while others see his comments as a call for consistency and accountability across the culture.

What’s clear is that the release of Sean Combs: The Reckoning has done more than spotlight allegations—it has reopened old wounds, reignited rivalries, and forced hip-hop to wrestle, once again, with uncomfortable questions about power, profit, and principle.

