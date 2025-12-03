NC College Students Can Now Apply For Internships In State Government

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Beginning today, college students can apply for summer internship opportunities with North Carolina state government agencies. Administered by the NC Department of Administration’s Division for Women and Youth, the annual competitive program offers 10-week, paid internships for college students interested in careers in state government.

“As a former intern with the North Carolina Department of Justice, I know firsthand how much summer interns get to grow as they learn about the impact public service has on our communities,” said Governor Josh Stein. “No matter which department or division our interns support, they help our government make positive change.”

“The State of NC Internship Program nurtures student interest in public service while providing hands-on career development experience,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza. “For more than 50 years, this internship program has been a great stepping stone for students seeking state government careers.”

Students can use the application portal to easily search and apply for internship opportunities by agency, location, and field of study. This year, the program is offering 100 internships in locations ranging from Buncombe County in the mountains to Dare County at the coast. Applications will be accepted through January 30, 2026.

The internships integrate education, career development, and public service, helping prepare students for their future jobs. Opportunities exist in a variety of fields, including environmental science, engineering, marketing, policy, research, and more. Students can apply to work on projects including legislative affairs, GIS shoreline mapping, communications, and wildlife education, among others.

All interns are expected to work 40 hours each week for 10 weeks, earning a stipend of $15 per hour; internships run from May 18 through July 24, 2026. In addition to hands-on work, interns also will participate in activities to enhance their knowledge of state government and public service including virtual seminars and executive chat sessions with state government leaders.

Since 1969, more than 4,600 state government internships have been awarded to North Carolina college students. The internship program is open to all North Carolina residents attending a college, university, technical institute, or community college. Internships may be in-person or hybrid, depending on the project and location.

“Countless current and former state employees began their public service careers by working as a state government intern,” said Youth Programing Manager Jean McBride. “It is a great way to gain valuable experience while also forming lasting relationships.”

The North Carolina Internship Council oversees the selection process based on a thorough review of applications, including academic records and interest in state government. Qualified candidates also will be interviewed by prospective supervisors.

Listen to former state government interns describe their work and internship experiences in these videos and testimonials. For more information, visit the Internship website or email Jean.McBride@doa.nc.gov. Information is also available in campus career services or cooperative education offices.

