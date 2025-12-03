These Triangle Cities - Worst For Singles In U.S
A recent study by WalletHub ranked the best and worst cities for singles in America, with Raleigh and Durham landing at No. 84 and No. 153, respectively. Factors considered in the study included the cost of dating activities, social clubs, music festivals, and gender balance. WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo highlighted the importance of favorable conditions for successful dating in cities. Atlanta, Georgia, topped the list, while Brownsville, Texas, ranked last.
