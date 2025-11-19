Listen Live
NC medical center receives $10M donation from Michael Jordan

Published on November 19, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
Source: Jordan Bank / Getty

Michael Jordan donated $10 million to Novant Health New Hanover Medical Center in Wilmington in dedication to his mother, Deloris Jordan.

The NBA champion and businessman announced the gift to the medical center on Tuesday. Novant Health said it will name the neuroscience institute after his mother with the donation.

“My mother taught me the importance of compassion and community, and I can’t think of a better way to honor her than by helping to ensure those in need can obtain the most advanced neurological care available,” said Michael Jordan. “I’m proud to continue to partner with Novant Health to expand access to world-class healthcare in my hometown and to support my mother’s work and interest in global health and wellness.”

Novant Health said that the donation will be used to advance the research and innovation of brain health and make neurological care more accessible.

The money also helps supports Jordan’s work on health and wellness, making specialists and technology and bringing high-quality care to more people in North Carolina.

“We are deeply grateful for Michael’s continued partnership and his unwavering commitment to expanding access to remarkable care and building a healthier future right here in Wilmington,” said Carl Armato, president and chief executive officer of Novant Health. “The impact of his contributions to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and the legacy of the Novant Health Deloris Jordan Neuroscience Institute will be felt by families in this community for decades to come.”

A dedication ceremony will be held in early 2026 at Novant Health.

