Elf Squad Holiday Toy Donation Drop Off
We’re collecting new and unwrapped toys, games, balls, electronics, and other gifts for children newborn to age 13.
Toy drop-off locations include:
- Community Centers
- Aquatics Centers
- Arts Centers
- Five Points Center for Active Adults
- Anne Gordan Center for Active Adults
- Millbrook Tennis Center
- Thomas G. Crowder Woodland Center
- Walnut Creek Wetland Park
Please drop off any donations by Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 9 a.m.
Donations can also be dropped off when you attend one of our upcoming events:
- Winter Wonderland at The Pines
- Holiday Vendor Fair
- Outstanding Ornament Creations
- Snow Globes & Cocoa
- Soulful Holiday Open House at John Chavis Memorial Park
- Holly’s Holidays Around the World
Please bring a gift to help make a child smile this holiday!
More from Foxy 107.1-104.3