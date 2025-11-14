Listen Live
Close
Local

Elf Squad Holiday Toy Donation Drop Off

Collecting new and unwrapped toys, games, balls, electronics and other gifts for children newborn to age 13.

Published on November 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Lovevery Play Kits
Source: Lovevery / Lovevery

We’re collecting new and unwrapped toys, games, balls, electronics, and other gifts for children newborn to age 13.

Toy drop-off locations include: 

  • Community Centers
  • Aquatics Centers
  • Arts Centers
  • Five Points Center for Active Adults
  • Anne Gordan Center for Active Adults
  • Millbrook Tennis Center
  • Thomas G. Crowder Woodland Center
  • Walnut Creek Wetland Park

Please drop off any donations by Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 9 a.m.

Donations can also be dropped off when you attend one of our upcoming events:

Please bring a gift to help make a child smile this holiday!

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

SEE ALSO

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Trending
Entertainment

Jay-Z Denies Paternity Allegations, Says Judge Should Dismiss the Case

Happy black mother and daughter embracing during Thanksgiving lunch at home.
16 Items
Music

15 R&B Songs To Play While Carving the Turkey This Thanksgiving

84 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Deion Sanders may be planning to have more children with Karrueche

25 Items
Celebrity

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close