Elf Squad Holiday Toy Donation Drop Off

We’re collecting new and unwrapped toys, games, balls, electronics, and other gifts for children newborn to age 13.

Toy drop-off locations include:

Community Centers

Aquatics Centers

Arts Centers

Five Points Center for Active Adults

Anne Gordan Center for Active Adults

Millbrook Tennis Center

Thomas G. Crowder Woodland Center

Walnut Creek Wetland Park

Please drop off any donations by Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 9 a.m.

Donations can also be dropped off when you attend one of our upcoming events:

Please bring a gift to help make a child smile this holiday!

