Durham Native Jordan Estella Hankerson Shines in Tina Turner Musical

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

For Jordan Estella Hankerson, performing in TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is more than just a role; it’s a homecoming.

The Durham native, who plays an Ikette in the national touring production, recently shared her excitement with Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3 about returning to her Bull City roots.

A proud graduate of Hillside High School and North Carolina A&T State University, Hankerson is thrilled to perform at the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC), the very place her theatrical dreams began.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“It truly is like a full circle moment, because my first ever show that I’ve ever saw of this magnitude was at DPAC, and I was like, I want to be there one day. And now I am,” she shared.

Being part of the show has given her a new level of respect for the Queen of Rock & Roll. Hankerson explained that the musical reveals the struggles behind the icon’s success, offering a powerful lesson in perseverance.

“I hope people can just take away that the key to success is to just be resilient,” she said. “Tina didn’t let anyone stop her no matter how bad things got. She got up, got her makeup on, fixed her clothes, and said, ‘I’m going to go after what I want.'”

The show takes audiences on an emotional journey, culminating in a concert-like finale where everyone can sing and dance.

“It’s cool that we get the chance to have like a full blown concert for everyone to just party and sing and dance along to all of their favorite songs,” Hankerson added.

Catch Jordan Estella Hankerson in TINA – The Tina Turner Musical at DPAC from November 14th to the 16th. Tickets are available at dpacnc.com.

✕

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark