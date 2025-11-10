White Flag Emergency Shelters In Wake County

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Freezing nights can be dangerous for anyone without a place to stay. Starting this month, Wake County and its partners are launching the 2025–2026 White Flag Season, which ensures people experiencing homelessness have a warm, safe place to stay during severe winter weather.

“This effort is only possible because of the strong partnerships between Wake County, local nonprofits and faith-based organizations,” said Tara Waters with the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “If you know someone in need, help them find shelter. These doors are open for them.”

A White Flag alert is issued when the forecast calls for 35 degrees Fahrenheit or below with wind chill or other severe weather that poses a danger to health and safety. Declarations are updated online several times a week based on forecasts from the National Weather Service.

When White Flag nights are declared, the following shelters will open for overnight stays:

Single men and couples without children:

Church of the Good Shepherd, 121 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

Single women:

First Baptist Church, 99 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh

Families with children:

Salvation Army of Wake County, 1863 Capital Blvd., Raleigh

Survivors of domestic violence:

Interact, confidential location

Call 919-828-7740 for help

Transportation is available through GoRaleigh, GoWake Access and GoWake SmartRide NE.

Donations of supplies such as blankets, gloves and hygiene kits are accepted through wakewhiteflag.org. Volunteer opportunities are also listed on the site.

White Flag shelters are operated by The Bryant Center in partnership with the Wake County Continuum of Care, Wake County government and local faith organizations.

