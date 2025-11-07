Don’t Miss Green Road’s Holiday Vendor Fair
This will be your one-stop shop for unique gifts, festive treats, and seasonal cheer. Browse a wide variety of local vendors offering handmade crafts, home decor, jewelry, clothing, gourmet goodies, and more. Whether you’re checking off your gift list or treating yourself, there’s something for everyone.
Vendor Registration
Registration for Vendors: Oct. 1 – Nov. 16
Costs: $30
Includes: Six-foot table and two chairs.
Register to be a Vendor
Event Information
Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
