Local

Don’t Miss Green Road’s Holiday Vendor Fair

Get into the holiday spirit with Green Road's Holiday Vendor Fair!

Published on November 7, 2025

Christmas Gift
Source: @NappyStock / nappy.co

This will be your one-stop shop for unique gifts, festive treats, and seasonal cheer. Browse a wide variety of local vendors offering handmade crafts, home decor, jewelry, clothing, gourmet goodies, and more. Whether you’re checking off your gift list or treating yourself, there’s something for everyone.

Vendor Registration

Registration for Vendors: Oct. 1 – Nov. 16
Costs: $30
Includes: Six-foot table and two chairs.
Register to be a Vendor

Event Information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 
Ages: All
Cost: Free

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

