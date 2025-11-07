Don’t Miss Green Road’s Holiday Vendor Fair

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

This will be your one-stop shop for unique gifts, festive treats, and seasonal cheer. Browse a wide variety of local vendors offering handmade crafts, home decor, jewelry, clothing, gourmet goodies, and more. Whether you’re checking off your gift list or treating yourself, there’s something for everyone.

Vendor Registration

Registration for Vendors: Oct. 1 – Nov. 16

Costs: $30

Includes: Six-foot table and two chairs.

Register to be a Vendor

Event Information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 22

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free

