Chatham County Seeks Applicants for Key Advisory Committees

Chatham County is seeking individuals to apply for several vacancies on its advisory committees. Service on committees is a great way for residents to have a voice on issues of interest and make a difference in the community. The application deadline is Friday, November 31, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.



Some vacancies are specific to geographic areas aligned with county commissioner districts. A map of commissioner districts is on the Chatham County website. Residents also can look up their commissioner district for their address on the NC State Board of Elections website.

How to Apply:

Interested individuals can complete an online application on the County website. To request a printed application, please contact Jenifer Johnson at jenifer.johnson@chathamcountync.gov or 919-542-8200.

Agriculture Advisory Board: This board advises the Board of Commissioners on agricultural issues and related land use issues and reviews applications for farm properties to be designated as a Voluntary Agriculture District to make sure they meet state requirements.

The Agriculture Advisory Board will have one At-Large vacancy expiring June 30, 2029.

Appearance Commission: This committee oversees programs to enhance the appearance of the county and reviews and comments on non-residential site plans for Business, Industrial, Conditional Zoning Districts, and Conditional Use Permits.

The Appearance Commission has an At-Large vacancy expiring June 30, 2026.

Housing Authority: The Housing Authority oversees federal funds to help qualified low-income residents with their rental payments. The authority also works with some families in the rental subsidy program to develop five-year plans to become self-sufficient and help others in the program become homeowners through subsidized mortgages.

The Housing Authority has an At-Large vacancy expiring December 30, 2028.

Community Advisory Committee: This committee serves as a central point for fostering increased community involvement in adult care homes and nursing homes.

The Community Advisory Committee for Nursing and Adult Care Homes has several vacancies.

Planning Board: This board advises the Chatham County Board of Commissioners on planning, zoning, and subdivision issues.

The Planning Board has a District 4 recommended vacancy expiring December 31, 2026.

Zoning Board of Adjustment: This board holds hearings and makes decisions for appeals and variances of the county land use and development regulations. All applicants should live outside any of the town limits and extraterritorial districts of the incorporated towns in Chatham County. The board meets as needed, which may be infrequent, meeting once over several years. Candidates must commit to extensive training with the county attorney.

The Zoning Board of Adjustment has a District 1 recommended vacancy expiring June 30, 2027.

