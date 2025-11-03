Tuesday, Nov. 4, Is Election Day For 13 municipalities In Wake County

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Eligible voters have one last chance to cast a ballot in their local elections tomorrow. Residents within the municipal limits of Angier, Apex, Cary, Durham, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Morrisville, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wendell or Zebulon can vote at their assigned polling place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. Registered voters can check their sample ballot and find their polling place using the NCSBE Voter Search tool.

“Not all registered voters have a ballot in this election, so make sure you check your voter registration find out if you’re eligible,” said Wake County Elections Director Olivia McCall. “You will be able to view your sample ballot using the NCSBE Voter Search tool if you have contests to vote for.”

Contests on the ballot could include mayor and town/city council or commissioner seats. New this year, the Town of Cary now holds its municipal election in November using the nonpartisan plurality method. In previous years, Cary elections were held in October with a potential runoff held in November.

Residents of the City of Raleigh or unincorporated areas of Wake County will not have a ballot style for November. The City of Raleigh has moved its election cycle to even-numbered years, with their next mayoral and city council elections scheduled to be held in 2026.

Wake County voters who requested an absentee ballot must ensure their ballot is delivered to the Board of Elections Operations Center by 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. Absentee ballots cannot be returned at a polling place and a postmark does not establish timely delivery of a ballot returned after the deadline.

All eligible voters in line by 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote. After all voters have left the polling place, officials will begin closing the polls. At 7:30 p.m., county boards will begin closing the in-person early voting polls. This process may be viewed by the public at the Board of Elections Operations Center. The unofficial results will be available on the NCSBE Results Dashboard.

Visit ReadyToVote.com for more information about upcoming elections and voting.

About Wake County Board of Elections

The Wake County Board of Elections is responsible for conducting all elections held in the county. The board establishes election precincts and voting sites; appoints and trains precinct officials; prepares and distributes ballots and voting equipment; certifies ballots cast in elections and investigates any voting irregularities.



The Wake County Board of Elections also maintains voter registration and voting records for more than 830,000 voters. To learn more about Wake County Board of Elections, follow us on X, Facebook or Instagram. Contact us at voter@wake.gov or 919-404-4040.

