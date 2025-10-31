Instacart Launches Support for SNAP Families & Food Banks

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

For millions of families, SNAP benefits are a lifeline. As a looming lapse in funding puts that critical support at risk, many Americans right now are wondering how they’ll continue to put food on the table.

At Instacart, we believe every family should have access to the nutritious food they need — every single day, in every single community. That’s why today we’re announcing a new grocery offer to support families that use SNAP, as well as a nationwide food bank drive to help hundreds of food banks around the country as they prepare for rising demand.

“We’re committed to ensuring every family in every community can put food on the table,” said Dani Dudeck, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Instacart. “As SNAP funding faces unprecedented disruption and food banks brace for longer lines, we’re focused on practical, immediate solutions: helping families who use SNAP stretch their grocery dollars and helping food banks stock up to support their communities.”

50% Off Your Next Grocery Order for Active SNAP Customers

Starting this week, we’re offering active SNAP customers 50% off their next grocery order — up to a $50 discount. This special offer is designed to immediately help families stretch their grocery dollars, allowing them to keep nutritious staples and daily essentials in their carts and on their tables.

All eligible customers who used EBT SNAP benefits to get groceries delivered via Instacart at any point in October will receive an individual discount code via email in the coming days. This offer can be redeemed nationwide from any one of the nearly 180 retail banners and 30,000 stores that offer SNAP payments via Instacart, up to 100,000 redemptions — representing a commitment of up to $5 million in direct relief for families on SNAP. Full offer details below.*

This initiative is part of our longstanding efforts to support families that use SNAP. We’re proud to have helped bring SNAP online in 2020, later becoming the first online grocery platform to offer SNAP payments in all 50 states and DC. Today, we can reach 98% of households that use SNAP with grocery delivery in under 2 hours. Last fall, we also became the first online grocery platform to incorporate a SNAP screening tool for consumers, making it easier for individuals to check eligibility and enroll. Meanwhile, Instacart has long advocated and continues to advocate to maintain SNAP benefit allotments and provide sufficient funds for people to purchase the food they need.

Launching Online Food Drives for 300 Food Banks Nationwide

At the same time many families are preparing for a lapse in SNAP benefits, food banks are bracing for a surge in demand. This time of year is already a strain on these local organizations, as food insecurity historically intensifies heading into the holiday season. This year, the lapse in SNAP benefits, coupled with federal employees who may be missing paychecks, could make the lines at food bank doors even longer.

To help food banks stock up on the exact items they need, we’re immediately expanding our nationwide Community Carts Campaign, nearly tripling the size of the program to support over 300 Feeding America partner food banks across the country during this heightened time of need.

First launched in 2022, Instacart’s Community Carts technology reimagines the traditional food drive, enabling anyone to donate the items their local food bank needs most, delivered directly by Instacart shoppers. To date, Community Carts have driven donations of nearly 200,000 items, from canned vegetables and pasta to peanut butter and baby food. Instacart will continue to waive all service and delivery fees on every Community Carts donation order.**

With today’s expansion, we’re proud to bring these donation drives online for nearly 200 additional food banks, with the program now supporting organizations in 48 states across the country. This is part of our longstanding partnership with Feeding America, through which we’ve provided more than 14 million meals to the organization since 2018.

Donate in a few clicks: Click here to find your local food bank and donate now

What You Can Do Right Now

If you’ve used SNAP on Instacart in October: Keep your eye on your email inbox in the coming days, and redeem your 50% off (up to $50) discount at checkout in your next grocery order. Please update your Notification settings in your Instacart account before 11/1 to make sure you can receive all email notifications.

If you’re able to give: Find and support a local food bank through Community Carts .

Find and support a local food bank through . Spread the word: Share the donation link above with family, friends, and neighbors.

* Offer available on Instacart app or Instacart.com. Offer for 50% off up to $50 is valid for 100,000 redemptions or through 11/30/25 at 11:59PM PT, whichever comes first, on one order of $10 or more purchased with one eligible EBT retailer through Instacart.com. Discount will be applied to the total purchase price for all eligible non-alcohol products and excludes taxes, service and delivery fees, tips, special handling fees and/or other fees. Offer can not be applied to alcohol products. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, promotion, discount, code, coupon, and/or offer. Delivery and/or pickup are subject to availability. Offer only available to the intended recipient of this offer, who have a valid account on Instacart.com. Only one offer per household. Instacart reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time. Offer may not be sold, copied, modified, transferred or used retroactively for prior purchases. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. Offer may expire prior to your actual use of the offer, without liability to Instacart. Offer has no cash value. Instacart is not a retailer or seller. Instacart may not be available in all zip or post codes.

** Access Community Carts on the Instacart App for iOS or on Instacart.com. Other fees may apply. For more information about Community Carts, visit our Help Center.

