Source: Grant Faint / Getty

One of Charlotte’s most iconic restaurants is closing its doors for good. Bar-B-Q King, a longtime favorite on Wilkinson Boulevard, will serve its final meal on Nov. 1, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s front window.

Owner Gus Karapanos confirmed that the property has been sold, marking the end of an era for the beloved west Charlotte staple.

“It’s been an emotional period for our family and the employees who have been here for so many years and customers who have been loyal to us for a decade now,” Karapanos said.

Bar-B-Q King has been part of Charlotte’s food scene since 1959, known for its drive-in service and classic Southern comfort food, from barbecue plates and burgers to seafood baskets. The restaurant’s reputation even caught the attention of Guy Fieri, who featured it on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “The Best Thing I Ever Ate.”

Despite its decades-long popularity, the sale of the property means Bar-B-Q King will officially close after more than 65 years in business.

The City of Charlotte stated that it has not yet received formal plans for the land’s future use, although officials confirmed that a zoning verification letter has been issued and a presubmittal meeting has taken place.

Charlotte Landmark Bar-B-Q King to Close After 65+ Years was originally published on wbt.com