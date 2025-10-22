Listen Live
Local

NCCU SGA President Shares Excitement for Homecoming

NCCU SGA President Shares Excitement for the Ultimate Homecoming

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

NCCU SGA Pres. Sha'Lexus Sanders
Source: RadioOne Digital/NCCU / Radio One Digital

As North Carolina Central University (NCCU) kicks off its highly anticipated Homecoming Week, Student Government Association President Sha’Lexus Sanders joined Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3 to share what makes this celebration unlike any other.

Known as “The Ultimate Homecoming Experience,” the weeklong festivities are more than parties and parades — they’re a powerful reminder of tradition and unity.

“Homecoming is one of the most powerful ways we build school spirit and connect generations here at NCCU,” said Sanders. “You can feel the pride everywhere — from the game to the Greek Bowl.”

Sanders said she’s personally most excited about the final day, which features the traditional tailgate and football game. “It’s where we all rejoice in fellowship,” she said. “Even if we don’t know each other, we come together like family.”

Key events include comedy shows, concerts, and the beloved Greek Bowl, which Sanders called a can’t-miss moment that embodies the Eagle spirit.

“I want everyone — students, alumni, and the community — to walk away with a deep sense of pride and connection to NCCU,” Sanders said. “Whether you’re a current Eagle or a future one, we celebrate together as one family.”

Homecoming events continue throughout the week on campus, drawing thousands of students, alumni and community members to celebrate the legacy of NCCU.

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

SEE ALSO

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Trending
Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Deion Sanders may be planning to have more children with Karrueche

Entertainment

Mariah Carey Insists She Truly Doesn’t Know Jennifer Lopez

12 Items
Celebrity

Future Cult Classic Or Flabbergasting Fumble? Unhinged Horror-Thriller ‘HIM’ Gets Cheered, Booed & Meme’d Across Social Media

Entertainment

Ike Turner Jr., Son of Ike & Tina Turner, Dies at 67

Local

Riders Stuck 100 Feet In the Air When NC Fair Ride Stops Working

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close