NCCU SGA President Shares Excitement for the Ultimate Homecoming

As North Carolina Central University (NCCU) kicks off its highly anticipated Homecoming Week, Student Government Association President Sha’Lexus Sanders joined Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3 to share what makes this celebration unlike any other.

Known as “The Ultimate Homecoming Experience,” the weeklong festivities are more than parties and parades — they’re a powerful reminder of tradition and unity.

“Homecoming is one of the most powerful ways we build school spirit and connect generations here at NCCU,” said Sanders. “You can feel the pride everywhere — from the game to the Greek Bowl.”

Sanders said she’s personally most excited about the final day, which features the traditional tailgate and football game. “It’s where we all rejoice in fellowship,” she said. “Even if we don’t know each other, we come together like family.”

Key events include comedy shows, concerts, and the beloved Greek Bowl, which Sanders called a can’t-miss moment that embodies the Eagle spirit.

“I want everyone — students, alumni, and the community — to walk away with a deep sense of pride and connection to NCCU,” Sanders said. “Whether you’re a current Eagle or a future one, we celebrate together as one family.”

Homecoming events continue throughout the week on campus, drawing thousands of students, alumni and community members to celebrate the legacy of NCCU.

