Everything That Happened Day 1 of The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The party with a purpose is back and better than ever. The 24th annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage set sail for its first day, continuing a legacy of celebration, music, and community empowerment on the high seas. This year’s “party on the water” kicked off with an incredible lineup that left attendees buzzing with excitement.

For over two decades, the Fantastic Voyage has served as more than just a cruise; it’s a cultural institution and a family reunion for thousands. The journey combines top-tier entertainment with a mission to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), making it a unique and vital event within the community. This year’s voyage continues that proud tradition, promising a week of unforgettable moments.

Katt Williams and DC Curry kicked off the week long fesivities at the Sail Away Party delivering side-splitting performances, reminding everyone why they are masters of their craft.

The stage then lit up with a showcase of R&B excellence. The soulful sounds of October London set a smooth vibe, followed by the chart-topping superstar Ne-Yo, who had the crowd singing along to every hit.

The musical journey didn’t stop there. J. Brown and Kevin Ross captivated the audience with their modern R&B grooves, while the iconic group After 7 brought their classic harmonies and timeless stage presence. The energy remained high with performances from Tonio Armani, Charlie Be-Real, and the gifted Jane Handcock, each adding their unique flavor to the day’s festivities.

The energy reached new heights with “Represen Night,” a vibrant celebration where everyone showed off their pride—repping their organizations, hometowns, favorite sports teams, schools, or Greek affiliations through bold, creative outfits. With a packed schedule of concerts, theme nights, and empowerment seminars still to come, this year is shaping up to be one for the books. The ship is filled with joy, music, and a powerful sense of unity that can only be found on the Fantastic Voyage.

Check out more from the first night, Represent night, on The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage below

