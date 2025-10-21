Chatham County Public Libraries Launches Community Input Survey
Chatham County Public Libraries (CCPL) is pleased to announce the launch of a Community Input Survey designed to gather valuable feedback from residents regarding library services and community needs.
This initiative represents a critical component of CCPL’s strategic planning process. The survey seeks to:
- Assess the library system’s current strengths
- Identify areas where services can be improved or expanded
- Establish informed priorities to guide future planning and development
Residents are encouraged to share their perspectives on topics such as library usage, programs, technology, and community engagement. The input collected will play a vital role in shaping a responsive and forward-looking strategic plan for the library system.
All responses are anonymous, and the data gathered will be used exclusively to ensure that CCPL’s future direction reflects the diverse needs and priorities of Chatham County residents. All members of the community are invited to participate in this important effort.
The survey is now open and can be completed in English and Spanish until December 15, 2025:
https://publicinput.com/chathamlibrarysurveyweb
Flyers featuring a QR code for quick access will also be available at Chatham County public libraries, community centers, and other public spaces.
For those who prefer paper surveys, copies can be completed and submitted at any Chatham County library branch.
• Chatham Community Library
197 NC Hwy 87 N
Pittsboro, NC 27312
• Wren Memorial Library
500 N Second Avenue
Siler City, NC 27344
• Goldston Public Library
9235 Pittsboro-Goldston Road
Goldston, NC 27252
Additional opportunities for public engagement, including in-person input sessions, will be announced in early 2026. Progress updates and further details about the plan will be shared through local and regional media outlets, as well as on the County’s website and social media platforms.