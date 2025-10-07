Remy Ma Is Launching a Free Streaming Service Centered on Hip-Hop

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Remy Ma is expanding her empire beyond music and into the world of streaming. The Grammy-nominated artist announced the launch of Remy Network, a brand-new digital platform dedicated to celebrating hip-hop culture through film, television, and storytelling.

The platform officially launches on November 28, aligning with Thanksgiving Day, and will operate as a free, ad-supported (AVOD) service. It will also include FAST channels (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television), giving audiences access to a range of curated shows without subscription fees.

Designed as both a viewing destination and a creative hub, Remy Network will give filmmakers and independent creators an opportunity to reach wider audiences. It will also open the door for some of Remy Ma’s celebrity peers—especially those passionate about television production—to launch their own FAST channels under the network’s umbrella.

“Everything I’m building now comes from a place of purpose,” said Remy Ma. “Remy Network isn’t just another streaming service; it’s a home for creativity and collaboration. This network is about giving our community a stage to tell our stories our way and making sure those stories are seen and valued.”

The network was co-founded by Roberto “Rush” Evans, a producer and former head of creative and production at Monami Entertainment, and Steven Ward, founder of Grama’s Boy Media, The ShyGirl Magazine Brand, and Ward Vision Films. Together, the trio is shaping a diverse lineup of programming that goes beyond entertainment, featuring scripted series, films, reality shows, documentaries, concerts, music specials, sports, and financial content—all rooted in hip-hop’s impact on global culture.

To power and distribute the new platform, Remy Network has partnered with OTTera, a global leader in OTT and FAST streaming solutions. The partnership ensures seamless streaming across platforms while maximizing opportunities for growth and revenue.

“OTTera is thrilled to partner with Remy Network on this exciting launch,” said Stephen L. Hodge, CEO of OTTera. “Our mission has always been to empower creators and brands with the tools they need to scale globally. Remy Network represents a culturally significant and innovative platform that we are proud to support.”

Evans echoed that sentiment, calling the partnership a natural fit. “Stephen has his finger on the pulse of new media, so partnering with OTTera was a no-brainer,” he said. Remy herself added that the collaboration has opened her eyes to the “endless possibilities in streaming.”

With its blend of creativity, purpose, and cultural authenticity, Remy Network is positioned to reshape how hip-hop stories are told in the streaming space. It promises to create a global stage for artists, filmmakers, and storytellers—proving that hip-hop is more than music; it’s a movement with stories worth sharing.

Remy Ma Is Launching a Free Streaming Service Centered on Hip-Hop was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com