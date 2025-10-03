Art of Cool Reimagined as Downtown Durham Block Party at Missy Lane’s

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Downtown Durham will come alive this weekend with the debut of Missy Lane’s Block Party, a new event from Art of Cool architect Dr. Cicely Mitchell.

Speaking with Karen Clark on Foxy 107.1/104.3, Mitchell described the block party as “a reimagining of the Art of Cool.” The all-day festival takes place this Saturday, October 4, from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the 300 block of East Main Street, right in front of Missy Lane’s venue.

The event will feature two outdoor stages with continuous music.

“As soon as one is finished, the other one then begins,” Mitchell explained, ensuring attendees can see every performance.

The lineup spans jazz, soul, R&B, and hip-hop, with headliners including Bilal, Chief Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott), and the Revive Big Band with special guest Teedra Moses.

Beyond the music, the block party expands to the nearby Durham County Main Library for free, family-friendly activities starting at 10 a.m. Phonte Coleman of Little Brother will host a story time, and Pierce Freelon will perform for children.

The library will also host financial literacy panels and “a multi-sensory room where people who, if they do get overwhelmed…can come,” Mitchell said. “We’ll have mental health professionals there to just kind of calm them down.”

Mitchell is excited to bring this cultural experience back to the city.

“I’m very excited to be bringing this type of vibe and culture back to downtown Durham,” she said.

Food trucks, vendors, and interactive areas will round out the festival experience. General admission and limited VIP tickets are available at missylanesblockparty.com.





