Halloween Fun in Durham All October Long

Fall is upon us, and at Durham Parks and Recreation we are ready to celebrate with you. From costumed dance parties and gatherings for people and their pets to creepy Halloween-themed events, we have no shortage of fall fun for everyone in the family to enjoy. Mark your calendars and get ready to create hauntingly good memories all month long!

Dance the Night Away – Monster Bash

Kicking off the Halloween season is our Dance the Night Away – Monster Bash. This costumed dance party is for adults aged 16 and up, and is hosted by our Specialized Recreation team, which offers diverse recreational programs for people with disabilities.

Participants will enjoy music, snacks and fun.

Date: Friday, October 3, 2025

Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Location: Community Family Life & Recreation Center at Lyon Park, 1309 Halley Street

Cost: Teen City Resident Fee: $0 | Teen Non-City Resident Fee: $5

Adult City Resident Fee: $4 | Adult Non-City Resident Fee: $9

Registration required. Ages 16 and up. Register here: Dance the Night Away-Monster Bash

Victorian-Era Séance

Seances were all the rage in Victorian-Era America. Those behind the scenes of these elaborate experiences had no shortage of tricks up their sleeves. Kick off your Halloween season right by joining us to discover the inner workings of this 19th-century pastime.

Dates: Thursday, October 9, 2025, AND Saturday, October 11, 2025

Times: Thursday, October 9: 5-6 p.m./6-7 p.m./7-8 p.m./8-9 p.m.

Saturday, October 11: 5-6 p.m./6-7 p.m./7-8 p.m.

Location: West Point on the Eno, McCown-Mangum House, 5101 N Roxboro Street

Cost: City Resident Fee: $4.50

Non-City Resident Fee: $9.50

Registration is required. Ages 10 and up. Register for all sessions here: Victorian-Era Séance

Fright Night

Join us for Fright Night, a Halloween extravaganza that will send shivers down your spine! This bone-chilling event features carnival games, costume parades, and activities for all ages. Embark on a hair-raising adventure along the haunted trail where creepy creatures lurk at every turn. With a plethora of spooky surprises, Fright Night guarantees a ghoulishly delightful experience for all. Mark your calendars, gather your courage, and prepare for a night of thrills and chills that will leave you with hauntingly good memories for years to come. Don’t miss out on this frightful festivity!

Date: Friday, October 17, 2025

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Location: Edison Johnson Recreation Center, 500 W Murray Avenue

Cost: FREE!

No registration required. All ages. For more information visit: Fright Night

Pumpkin Splash

Select your favorite pumpkin from one of many FLOATING in the pool, dry it off on the pool deck and use paints, stickers, and all kinds of fun craft supplies to decorate it. All swim levels are welcome, and life vests will be provided. An adult will need to enter the water with children 9 years of age and younger.

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Times: Noon-2 p.m. AND 3-5 p.m.

Location: Edison Johnson Aquatic Center, 500 W Murray Avenue

Cost: City Resident Fee: $6.00

Non-City Resident Fee: $11.00

Discount for 2 or more participants: 10.00% Discount for up to 18 years old: 10.00%

Registration required. Ages 5-12. Register here: Session 1 Session 2

HallowEno

Join us for our 37th annual Halloween event, an evening full of fun for the whole family! Designed particularly for children aged 12 and younger, this special event features campfire stories and songs, treats, crafts, games, and more. Rain or shine!

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Time: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Location: West Point on the Eno, 5101 N Roxboro Street

Cost: FREE!

No registration required. All ages. For more information visit: HallowEno

Barktoberfest

Barktoberfest is a celebration for our canine residents and their families. Join us for an afternoon of fun which will include a costume contest, games, a beer garden, pet-friendly organizations and vendors, food vendors, and more!

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Time: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Location: Durham Central Park, 501 Foster Street

Cost: FREE!

No registration required. All ages. For more information visit: Barktoberfest

Trunk or Treat

Join the Holton staff for a fun filled family event celebrating fall! The event involves the open trunks of cars displaying candy, and decorations. Costumes are not required to participate but will make the event even more exciting. Parents are encouraged to participate with their cars, but it is not required.

Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 N Driver Street

Cost: FREE!

No registration required. All ages. For more information visit: Trunk or Treat

Boo Dance Bash

Calling all adults 19 and up — it’s time for a spook-tacular night of dancing, tasty food, and a costume contest. Grab your best Halloween look and join us at Holton! Registration required. This event is hosted by our Specialized Recreation team, which offers diverse recreational programs for people with disabilities.

Date: Friday, October 31, 2025

Time: Noon-2 p.m.

Location: Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 N Driver Street

Cost: City Resident Fee: $0.00

Non-City Resident Fee: $13.00

For more information and to register visit: Boo Dance Bash

