Information Sessions for Greenville’s Affordable Housing Initiative

Making housing dreams a reality

Published on October 1, 2025

The City of Greenville will begin a series of information sessions for its 50-in-10 Affordable Housing Initiative this week.

The 50-in-10 Affordable Housing Initiative, a long-term strategy to deliver 50 new affordable housing units throughout the West Greenville area over the next 10 years, is a collaborative effort made possible through the financial and strategic support of several key partners, including the City of Greenville, Pitt County, Greenville Utilities Commission, ECU Health, and private donors Parker and Becky Overton.

The first information session will take place on Thursday, October 2, at 2 p.m. in the Dream Park Community Center, 1711 Chestnut Street, with another to follow at 6 p.m. in the same location. Additional sessions are planned for October 11, October 16, and November 13.

For more information, please contact:

Renee’ Skeen

Neighborhood and Business Services Program Manager

City of Greenville

Phone: (252) 329-4487

Email: rskeen@greenvillenc.gov

