Recall Of Corn Dogs, Pancakes & Sausage On Stick

Check your fridge

Published on September 29, 2025

Recall
The Hillshire Brands Company is voluntarily recalling select State Fair Corn Dogs on a Stick and Jimmy Dean Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick. 

A limited number of products have been found to include extraneous pieces of wooden stick within the batter portion of the products, and out of an abundance of caution, the company is voluntarily recalling this product.   

This issue is isolated, and no other State Fair or Jimmy Dean brand products are impacted. The affected products were only produced at the Haltom City facility (M582+P894) and it is the only location affected by this voluntary recall.   

The products were produced from March 17, 2025 through September 26, 2025.  

Affected product information is listed below: 

Click HERE to review the impacted products.  

Consumers who have purchased the affected items should not consume them. If you have any questions, call 1-888-747-7611, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. If available, please have the packaging when calling. 

Black Business Pages RAL

