Raleigh Seeking Artists For Murals

A project with Raleigh Arts and Transportation’s Shared Micromobility Program

Published on September 22, 2025

Dare Coulter, Artist Behind Busta Rhymes-Inspired Mural in Raleigh
Source: Lauren Lindley / Lauren Lindley

The City of Raleigh is seeking artists to design and paint artwork for a network of e-scooter and e-bike corrals through downtown Raleigh. Seven artists will be selected to each create between nine and 11 corral artworks along an assigned corridor. Project budgets will range from $16,000 to $24,000 per artist, depending on the size and number of corrals they are assigned and the City will provide fast-drying waterborne epoxy-modified acrylic coating for the projects.

Deadline to apply: Oct. 15, 2025, by 11:59 p.m.

Read the complete artist call document (RFQ) to learn about the timeline, selection process, and more.

About the Project

The City is installing 70+ new shared micromobility corrals around downtown Raleigh to support a network of dockless e-scooters and e-bikes. Standard corral size is roughly 20 feet long and 8 feet wide, but can vary based on assigned location. Artists will be provided with a fast-drying, waterborne epoxy-modified acrylic coating. This is a professional-grade pavement coating designed for long-lasting outdoor use. To create a cohesive look across the projects, artists will work within a 10-color palette determined by the City.

Artists are encouraged to create designs that are simple and easy to paint quickly. Consider how artwork may wear over time. Art should be bold so it’s visible to drivers and pedestrians, encourages residents to use the corrals, and brightens the urban streetscape. Artists will be required to engage with local businesses adjacent to the project zones and share two to three thematic concepts before final design.

Learn more about Raleigh’s shared micromobility program
 

Timeline

Artists will be selected and notified in October 2025. Final art should be installed by April 2026.

DateActivity
Nov. – Dec. 2025Concept Designs and Community Engagement 
Jan. – Feb. 2026Final Designs and Community Engagement    
Mar. – Apr. 2026Installation
Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

