Marcus Jordan Reaches Deal to Avoid DUI Prosecution

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Marcus Jordan, son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, has reached an agreement with prosecutors that could wipe away the criminal charges stemming from his DUI arrest earlier this year. The deal, known as deferred prosecution, gives him the chance to avoid a conviction if he follows a strict list of requirements for the next year.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The incident that sparked the case happened in Maitland, Florida, when officers discovered Jordan’s car stuck on railroad tracks. According to the arrest report, he showed signs of being impaired. Body camera footage later showed him identifying himself to police, saying, “I’m Marcus Jordan! Michael Jordan’s son!” He was charged with driving under the influence, resisting an officer, and possession of a controlled substance. Initial tests suggested cocaine, but a later lab analysis confirmed the substance was actually ketamine.

Love Foxy 107.1-104.3? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Instead of going to trial, Jordan accepted the state’s deferred prosecution program. Under the agreement, he must complete several conditions: perform 50 hours of community service, pay a monthly supervision fee, donate $1,000 to an approved nonprofit, and install an interlock device on his vehicle. He also has to submit to random drug tests, write a 250-word apology letter to the arresting officer, and comply with other supervision requirements.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

If Jordan successfully meets all of these conditions over the course of a year, the charges against him will be dismissed, and he will avoid having a criminal conviction on his record. However, if he fails to uphold any part of the agreement, prosecutors have the right to immediately reopen the case and move forward with the original charges. By entering into the deal, Jordan also waived his right to a speedy trial.

Related Article: Son of NBA Legend Marcus Jordan Arrested For DUI and Cocaine Possession

Related Article: Is Michael Jordan Having Money Problems?

This resolution reflects a common approach in DUI and drug-related cases for first-time or non-violent offenders, giving them a chance to make amends and demonstrate responsibility without carrying the burden of a lifelong conviction. For Jordan, who has made headlines not only as the son of a basketball icon but also through his business ventures, this agreement offers an opportunity to move forward—provided he stays on track with the court’s demands.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Marcus Jordan Reaches Deal to Avoid DUI Prosecution was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com